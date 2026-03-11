Pakistan raises $507m in long-delayed 5G spectrum auction

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the spectrum auction sold most of the 597 megahertz of spectrum offered across multiple bands

In sum – what to know:

$507M raised in spectrum sale – Pakistan sold 480 megahertz of spectrum in its long-awaited 5G auction, with Jazz, Zong, and Ufone securing frequencies for next-generation mobile services.

Most bands attracted bids – Spectrum in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 2.6 GHz, and 3.5 GHz bands sold, though some lots remained unsold and no bids emerged for 1800 MHz or 2.1 GHz frequencies.

Policy shift to speed deployment – Authorities will eliminate right-of-way fees for telecom infrastructure to accelerate fiber rollout and support upcoming 5G deployments.

Pakistan raised about $507 million in its long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, selling 480 megahertz of airwaves to three mobile carriers as the country prepares to launch next-generation mobile services.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the spectrum auction sold most of the 597 megahertz of spectrum offered across multiple frequency bands. The process was completed in three rounds on the same day.

Local carriers Jazz, Zong and Ufone secured spectrum licenses to expand mobile broadband capacity and prepare for 5G deployment in the Asian nation.

The auction included two blocks in the 700 MHz band, five blocks in 2.3 GHz, 19 blocks in 2.6 GHz and 28 blocks in 3.5 GHz. While most spectrum was sold, one of the three 700 MHz blocks and six blocks in the 3.5 GHz band remained unsold, and no buyers emerged for spectrum offered in the 1800 MHz and 2.1 GHz bands.

Jazz acquired the largest share of spectrum, purchasing 190 megahertz across several bands, including 50 megahertz in 3.5 GHz, 70 megahertz in 2.6 GHz, 50 megahertz in 2.3 GHz and 20 megahertz in 700 MHz.

Meanwhile, Ufone obtained 180 megahertz, consisting of 120 megahertz in the 3.5 GHz and and 60 megahertz in 2.5 GHz, while Zong secured 110 megahertz, including 50 megahertz in the 3.5 GHz band and 60 megahertz in the 2.6 GHz band.

PTA officials also announced a policy change aimed at accelerating network deployment. Pakistan plans to eliminate right-of-way (RoW) charges for telecom infrastructure, reducing fees from PKR 36,000 ($129) per kilometer to zero, a move intended to support fiber rollout and network expansion.

Authorities expect the newly assigned spectrum to improve existing 4G services within four to five months, while commercial 5G launches in major cities could begin within six months.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of JazzWorld, said: “This spectrum acquisition reinforces JazzWorld’s digital ambition as we evolve into a full-scale ServiceCo, enabling us to progressively introduce 5G where it creates real value while expanding high-quality 4G connectivity for the masses.”