Ofcom maps out split-priority approach for upper 6 GHz band

The 6 GHz spectrum sharing proposal outlines a Wi-Fi-first, mobile-later approach

In sum – what to know:

Wi-Fi first, mobile later – The split-priority approach gives Wi-Fi early and broader access to the upper 6 GHz band — under AFC control — while reserving spectrum for mobile services to be introduced later in high-demand urban areas.

A distinct 6 GHz path – Ofcom’s proposal blends European mobile-centric thinking with elements of U.S.-style unlicensed access, signaling a pragmatic attempt to balance immediate connectivity needs with long-term mobile and 6G planning.

The U.K.’s Ofcom is looking to expand access to the 6 GHz band for both mobile and Wi-Fi services via a new spectrum sharing proposal. The proposal outlines allowing existing low-power Wi-Fi technology to use this portion of the spectrum by the end of the year. “Mobile will come later, said Ofcom, with a focus on serving densely populated areas where demand is highest.”

Under the proposal, the lower 160 MHz of the band (6425–6585 MHz) would be designated as “Wi-Fi-priority”, while the upper 540 MHz (6585–7125 MHz) would be reserved for “mobile-priority” use.

Ofcom says the Wi-Fi-priority portion would be made available on the same basis as the Lower 6 GHz band, supporting indoor and very-low-power Wi-Fi, as well as outdoor and higher-power Wi-Fi deployments where operation is managed by an automated frequency coordination (AFC) system.

The regulator is also proposing to allow early Wi-Fi access in the mobile-priority portion of the Upper 6 GHz band. However, in response to feedback from its February 2025 consultation, Ofcom would restrict this access to AFC-controlled Wi-Fi, ensuring that Wi-Fi use can be cleared on a location- and channel-specific basis as mobile networks are deployed.

“This new spectrum-sharing approach would provide a significant increase in capacity for both mobile and Wi-Fi services,” Ofcom claimed. “This would support the broadband sector to provide advanced Wi-Fi to businesses, industry, and homes. It would also help mobile companies keep up with demand in busy locations, support data-hungry technologies like virtual reality and AI, and prepare for the introduction of 6G in [the] future.”

In a separate decision, the commission is also proposing changes to how the Lower 6 GHz band is used. While the band is currently limited to low-power and indoor Wi-Fi, it would be opened up to higher-power and outdoor Wi-Fi deployments, enabled through the use of AFC.

The announcement comes mere days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said it will vote this month on an order to expand unlicensed operations in the 6 GHz spectrum. The vote, it said, would create a new category of high‑power, outdoor-capable devices known as “geofenced variable power” (GVP) devices, which promise faster, more versatile wireless connectivity for consumers and businesses alike.

Unlike AFC-managed systems, GVP devices would operate at an intermediate power level within defined exclusion zones to protect incumbents, allowing greater range than very-low-power devices without requiring AFC checks.

Industry observers noted that the FCC’s move highlights a growing divergence between U.S. and European approaches to 6 GHz spectrum policy. “While Europe is looking to reserve the upper 6 GHz band for mobile, the U.S. is doubling down on unlicensed access,” said Richard Haas, a spectrum policy consultant at LS Telecom. “Rather than just protecting the 6 GHz band from mobile, the FCC is expanding the possibilities of what you can do in the band.”

Broadcom’s Director of Product Marketing Chris Szymanski told RCR Wireless News that both are “very positive developments.” He continued: “I’m excited that the U.K. is moving forward with standard power in the lower 6 GHz. This will provide much-needed capacity in outdoor areas… While I am disappointed that they haven’t yet moved forward with a rule to enable opportunistic use in the Upper 6 GHz, I am glad they continue to consider such use.”

What this means for Wi-Fi vendors, mobile operators, and users

For Wi-Fi vendors, Ofcom’s proposal creates a near-term growth opportunity. The staged access model allows Wi-Fi equipment that already exists — particularly Wi-Fi 6E and upcoming Wi-Fi 7 platforms — to expand into additional 6 GHz capacity without waiting for mobile deployments. The ability to operate indoor and very-low-power Wi-Fi without AFC, combined with AFC-enabled standard-power outdoor use, gives vendors a clearer path to deploy higher-performance networks for enterprises, campuses, and industrial sites.

For mobile operators, the framework is more about protection than immediacy. While operators do not gain near-term access to the upper 6 GHz band, Ofcom is preserving a mobile-priority segment and ensuring that any early Wi-Fi use there can be cleared as needed. This safeguards future 5G-Advanced and 6G deployment options, particularly in dense urban areas, without forcing operators to invest in spectrum or equipment years ahead of demand.

It seems like Wi-Fi vendors might benefit first, but operators keep the long-term advantage. Ofcom’s approach prioritizes the immediate capacity needs of Wi-Fi, something the industry has been noting for some time. As Szymanski commented, it will be many years before IMT can “deploy anything of merit in the Upper 6 GHz band — if ever.”

But Ofcom also isn’t foreclosing the band’s future role in mobile and 6G networks — a compromise that many feel reflects timing realities more than a shift in spectrum ideology. For Szymanski, though, this also means that the U.K. industry and users will have an “impaired wireless broadband experience” compared to those that have opened up the whole band, like the U.S. and Canada. “I hope that the U.K. will prioritize this effort and move forward speedily so that its citizens will be able to use wireless broadband equipment to its full capacity,” he said.

Ofcom has opened a public consultation on the proposal, with responses due by 20 March 2026.