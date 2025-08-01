SoftBank, Ericsson expand 4G, 5G network gear partnership

Ericsson will supply SoftBank with its latest radio access products, including the Massive MIMO AIR 3255

In sum – what you need to know:

Expanded 4G/5G partnership – Ericsson will supply SoftBank with equipment across low to high bands to strengthen 4G and 5G coverage, especially in central and northern Japan.

5G SA and AI focus – The agreement supports wider 5G Standalone deployment and AI-driven network automation to enhance efficiency, mobility, and end-user experience.

Energy-smart tech – SoftBank will deploy Massive MIMO and AI-optimized RAN Compute from Ericsson, with up to 35% lower energy use and real-time AI edge processing.

Swedish vendor Ericsson has expanded its relationship with Japan’s SoftBank through a new commercial agreement focused on 4G and 5G radio network solutions, the former said in a release.

Under the terms of the deal, Ericsson will supply radio access equipment to support SoftBank’s network improvements across several key regions across Japan, including Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto, Hokuriku, Tokai, and parts of Kansai.

The agreement covers a wide range of spectrum bands — low, mid, and high — and includes enhancements to the carrier’s 4G network as well as an expanded rollout of 5G Standalone (5G SA). Ericsson will also provide solutions from its Radio System portfolio and support the integration of AI-driven automation and operational efficiencies.

“SoftBank will promote network enhancement with a focus on 5G Standalone deployment and AI utilization, delivering an outstanding user experience for both enterprise and consumer customers in Japan. We are confident that adopting Ericsson’s advanced radio technology will further accelerate the enhancement of our network’s quality and operational efficiency with AI,” said Hideyuki Tsukuda, executive vice president and CTO at SoftBank.

Chafic Nassif, head of market area North East Asia at Ericsson, added: “SoftBank has been at the forefront of connectivity engagement through every generation of mobility. As digitalization ramps up, Ericsson will work closely with SoftBank in our strengthened partnership to help drive its digital leadership ambitions through improved end-user experiences, AI and automation.”

Ericsson will supply SoftBank with its latest radio access products, including the Massive MIMO AIR 3255 — designed for simplified installation and up to 35% lower energy consumption — as well as the high-capacity, ultra-wideband AIR 6476, the vendor added.

Also included in the agreement is the latest generation of Ericsson’s RAN Compute basebands, designed to optimize real-time AI execution. Built on Ericsson Silicon and the EMCA (Ericsson Many-Core Architecture), this solution supports faster parallel processing and improved data handling, the Nordic vendor added. The upgraded RAN hardware and software are expected to improve coverage, spectrum efficiency, and user mobility, while also cutting energy use through integrated AI functionality.

SoftBank has recently deployed quantum computing technology in a trial of its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN). In a Tokyo proof-of-concept, the Japanese operator used an Ising machine — a combinatorial optimization quantum system — to recalibrate base station carrier-aggregation (CA) settings, achieving a 10% increase in downlink speeds and up to 50% growth in data transmission capacity.