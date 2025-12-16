Three scenarios for global 6 GHz adoption — always ‘a degree of fragmentation’

Global 6 GHz harmonization will be a key determinant of Wi-Fi 8’s performance, adoption curve, and competitiveness

The 6 GHz band (5925–7125 MHz) has become the defining spectrum layer for next-generation Wi-Fi, enabling the performance, reliability, and intelligence required for emerging AI-driven and latency-sensitive applications. Its importance began in April 2020, when the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) opened the entire band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use. That decision enabled Wi-Fi 6E and unlocked a clean, interference-free swath of spectrum capable of supporting faster speeds, lower latency, and dramatically increased capacity.

While Wi-Fi 6E introduced access to the band, Wi-Fi 7 maximized its potential through wider 320 MHz channels — double the 160 MHz available in Wi-Fi 6E — and through Multi-Link Operation (MLO), and now, Wi-Fi 8, or IEEE 802.11bn, builds on this evolution by rearchitecting how 6 GHz is used.

Spectrum policy, however, remains a crucial variable. Global 6 GHz harmonization will be a key determinant of Wi-Fi 8’s performance, adoption curve, and competitiveness against 5G/NR-U. Markets that align early on policy and certification will capture the earliest and most valuable benefits.

Broadcom’s Director of Product Marketing, Chris Szymanski, told RCR Wireless News that all realistic outcomes related to 6 GHz adoption involve “a degree of fragmentation.” What does differ is how far regulators move toward opening or sharing the band.

Scenario 1: Fragmentation persists (the status quo)

In this scenario, the world largely stays where it is today:

Some countries authorize the full 1200 MHz,

Others allow only the lower 500 MHz,

And some (such as China) make no allocation at all.

“There may be movement between the camps where a country or two decides to go from partial band to full band, or vice versa, but mainly the same state of play,” Szymanski said.

Scenario 2: Shared-use expansion in the upper 6 GHz

Here, regulators in regions such as Europe and Brazil allow Wi-Fi operations in the upper 6 GHz band on a best-effort, non-interference basis alongside IMT systems. This approach doesn’t create full harmonization, but Szymanski explained that it makes more of the band usable globally, particularly for standard power Wi-Fi under carefully managed coexistence rules.

Scenario 3: China opens the lower 6 GHz band

If China were to authorize the lower use of the band or unlicensed use — following Hong Kong’s lead — the global ecosystem would reach a minimum viable level of harmonization, unlocking far better alignment in device, chipset, and AP design.

ABI Research’s Principal Analyst Andrew Spivey noted this would also catalyze momentum across Asia-Pacific, where current policies range from the U.S.-aligned (South Korea) to partial-band (Japan) to fully licensed (China).

Trends to watch

Szymanski highlighted several regulatory decisions that could reshape the next decade of Wi-Fi capabilities:

China’s lower 6 GHz decision. China’s move would be the single most consequential harmonization event. He noted that Hong Kong’s adoption raises expectations that Beijing may eventually follow.



China’s move would be the single most consequential harmonization event. He noted that Hong Kong’s adoption raises expectations that Beijing may eventually follow. Mexico’s potential alignment with the U.S. and Canada. Full-band authorization would solidify the Americas as a unified 1200 MHz region.



Full-band authorization would solidify the Americas as a unified 1200 MHz region. Europe and Brazil’s stance on upper-band sharing. If coexistence frameworks prove “conducive to sharing,” Szymanski said, regulators may allow broader unlicensed use in the upper band — unlocking new capacity for Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 8.

Spivey believes that the maturing hardware ecosystem — including radios capable of switching between 5 GHz and 6 GHz — will “drive the transition to 6 GHz infrastructure” even in the cases of partial access. His outlook is that early 6 GHz penetration will remain low through 2025 before accelerating closer to 2028, when 6 GHz infrastructure becomes “mainstream,” following “a greater penetration of 6 GHz devices” and “expanded access to 6 GHz.”

In practice, the most likely outcome is not global harmonization, but managed fragmentation — mitigated by more flexible radios, smarter coexistence frameworks, and gradual policy convergence rather than sweeping regulatory alignment.