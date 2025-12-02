Connectivity is no longer an optional amenity but a critical infrastructure in multifamily housing

The technology landscape in multifamily housing is shifting faster than most property owners and asset managers can keep track of. Wi-Fi 7 is arriving before many properties have fully deployed Wi-Fi 6. AI-powered network management is moving from concept to reality. Regulatory changes are upending bulk-service economics overnight. And through it all, residents expect flawless connectivity that supports their increasingly connected lifestyles.

In this environment, telecom and technology consultants have emerged as essential intermediaries — translating rapid technological change into actionable decisions for property owners who can’t afford to get it wrong.

Why consultants have become essential

Connectivity has evolved from an optional amenity to a critical infrastructure in multifamily housing. Property owners and developers — often lacking specialized expertise in telecommunications, network architecture, and vendor negotiations — increasingly rely on consultants to navigate complex decisions involving managed Wi-Fi deployments, bulk internet agreements, smart building integration, and ISP contract terms.

The stakes are significant: connectivity infrastructure investments can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars per property, while poorly structured agreements can lock owners into unfavorable terms for a decade or more. In a technology environment that reinvents itself every few years, making the wrong call today can haunt a portfolio for the next decade.

Property owners span a wide spectrum of technology sophistication. Some freely admit they know nothing about connectivity infrastructure and rely entirely on consultants to make decisions on their behalf. Others have built knowledge over years of deployments and use consultants as one input among many. Most fall somewhere in between — knowledgeable enough to ask good questions but not expert enough to evaluate technical trade-offs without guidance.

This variance matters because owners with limited expertise are vulnerable to conflicts of interest they cannot detect, while savvy owners can hold consultants accountable. A consultant’s value proposition necessarily differs across this spectrum — some owners need hand-holding through every decision, while others need a sparring partner who can pressure-test their assumptions.

What do these consultants actually do?

The scope of telecom consulting has expanded dramatically as multifamily technology has grown more complex. Today’s consultants may offer services spanning Infrastructure Design (RCDD-certified low-voltage design, Revit/BIM modeling, structured cabling specifications), Technology Consulting (network architecture evaluation, cybersecurity assessment, IoT integration planning), Provider Procurement (RFP development, contract negotiation, competitive bidding), Construction Oversight (pre-construction coordination, quality assurance, system commissioning), and Financial Analysis (total cost of ownership modeling, technology refresh budgeting).

The best consultants also serve as Owner Infrastructure Advocates — designing owner-controlled backbones and provider-independent architectures that preserve long-term flexibility as technology evolves. In a market where today’s cutting-edge solution becomes tomorrow’s legacy system, this forward-looking perspective matters enormously.

Keeping pace with relentless change

The consultants who deliver real value are those who stay ahead of a market that never stops moving.

Managed Wi-Fi is becoming the norm, replacing traditional bulk internet and providing seamless connectivity throughout the property for residents, staff, and building operations. Unlike legacy bulk arrangements that deliver internet to individual units, managed Wi-Fi supports the full ecosystem of modern multifamily operations — from leasing offices and amenity spaces to maintenance teams and smart building systems. This shift reflects a broader recognition that connectivity is no longer just a resident amenity but a critical infrastructure for operational efficiency.

Redundancy has become a must-have because residents expect a flawless internet experience. True redundancy requires two diverse physical pathways, distinct circuit carriers, and intelligent backup design. Smart building systems demand continuous equipment monitoring to prevent device failures and ensure multi-gig switches perform as demand grows.

Leading consultants now recommend Wi-Fi 7 for new construction to protect long-term NOI and avoid premature refresh cycles. On the PropTech front, smart locks remain the entry point for IoT adoption, while broader deployments face insurance and ROI hurdles.

AI and automation are emerging as the next frontier — consultants anticipate agentic AI systems that will proactively fix network issues before residents notice, with vendor evaluation now incorporating AI roadmaps and platform partnerships. ISP consolidation through M&A activity continues to degrade relationship-based service, making consultant guidance on provider selection more valuable than ever.

Meanwhile, regulatory fragmentation is reshaping the market — state-level telecom fee limits are disrupting bulk-service economics and forcing rapid strategy pivots.

But who evaluates the consultants?

In filling this knowledge gap, consultants have built profitable businesses, with some firms generating millions in annual revenue through success fees, retainers, and referral arrangements. However, the financial incentives embedded in different business models warrant scrutiny. When consultants earn success fees tied to deal size or referral payments from providers, property owners must ask whether the advice they receive optimizes for owner interests or consultant compensation.

As one industry insider predicts, the consultant space will be “flooded with thousands of wannabe consultants” due to layoffs at Comcast, Cox, and Charter. Property owners are losing faith in their consultants — lawyers report a rising number of clients coming to them, unsure whom to trust.

Maravedis Research has produced the first independent assessment of telecom consultants serving multifamily property owners. We evaluated 11 firms through direct engagement and detailed questionnaires, assessing technical certifications, service comprehensiveness, potential conflicts of interest, and willingness to participate in independent review. Each profile includes our independent Maravedis Assessment — an unbiased analytical conclusion covering strengths, weaknesses, and best-fit scenarios.