FCC votes to unlock high-power 6 GHz for Wi‑Fi and IoT devices

The FCC will vote to create a new category of ‘geofenced variable power’ (GVP) devices that can use the 6 GHz band under specific rules; the idea is to enable outdoor and longer-range Wi‑Fi, and to support new innovations in AR/VR, and sundry IoT applications. The standard narrative around US innovation and economic impetus is all here.

In sum – what to know:

Device category – FCC proposes new ‘geofenced variable power’ (GVP) devices for 6 GHz Wi‑Fi.

Tech innovation – Move expected to accelerate AR/VR, IoT, and indoor navigation innovations.

Regional policy – Industry sees US diverging from Europe, doubling down on unlicensed access.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will vote this month (January) on an order to expand unlicensed operations in the 6 GHz spectrum. The vote would create a new category of high‑power, outdoor-capable devices known as ‘geofenced variable power’ (GVP) devices, it said. These promise faster, more versatile wireless connectivity for consumers and businesses alike – said a press note.

The move, announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, is geared to accelerate innovations in Wi‑Fi, IoT, and augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR), plus usage for shorter-range hotspots and indoor navigation. GVP devices overcome the limitations of existing low-power indoor (LPI) and very low power (VLP) devices by operating at higher power and in outdoor environments, while still protecting incumbent licensed users through geographic restrictions on certain frequencies.

Brendan Carr, chairman at the FCC, framed the move as part of a broader push to “unleash American innovation and leadership.” In a statement, he said: “By voting this month to expand unlicensed operations in the 6 GHz band, the FCC enables consumers to benefit from supercharged Wi‑Fi and a new generation of wireless devices – from AR/VR and IoT to a range of innovative smart devices. This puts America back at the forefront of technological leadership, benefiting our consumers, economy, and innovators.”

GVP devices are designed to deliver high data rates suitable for next-generation applications while using geofencing and power management to avoid interference with existing licensed services. In addition to creating the new device category, the FCC is seeking public comment on proposals to allow composite standard-power and LPI access points to operate with additional power under certain circumstances, as well as on permitting LPI devices to operate on cruise ships.

Industry observers noted that the US is diverging from European approaches to 6 GHz spectrum. Richard Haas, a spectrum policy consultant at LS Telecom, commented on social media: “While Europe is looking to reserve the upper 6 GHz band for mobile, the US is doubling down on unlicensed access. Rather than just protecting the 6 GHz band from mobile, the FCC is expanding the possibilities of what you can do in the band. GVP devices… won’t be restricted to indoor-use only, and will instead use some form of geographical sharing to protect incumbents.”

Also writing on social media, Alexander Roytblat, vice president of regulatory affairs at the Wi‑Fi Alliance, called the move a “bold step forward for connectivity, competitiveness, innovation, and economic growth.” He said: “The proposed 6 GHz GVP device category will extend Wi‑Fi performance – a crucial move to broaden the rapidly growing 6 GHz Wi‑Fi ecosystem, support next-generation use cases, and drive innovation and economic development. I hope regulators in other countries will take note and act to enable advanced Wi‑Fi, urgently needed around the world.”