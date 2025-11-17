U Mobile to advance 5G deployment with new financing

According to U Mobile, the funds will primarily be used for capital expenditure and working capital related to its 5G network buildout

In sum – what to know:

RM4.3bn facility secured – One of Malaysia’s largest syndicated Ringgit financings will support U Mobile’s capex and working capital for nationwide next-gen 5G deployment.

80% CoPA by 2H26 – Funding underpins U Mobile’s goal to reach 80% of populated areas next year, with 5G-Advanced capabilities incorporated from the outset.

Multiple major banks involved – CIMB, Maybank, AmBank, and UOB Malaysia jointly arranged the financing, signaling lender confidence in U Mobile’s implementation plan.

Malaysian telco U Mobile has secured a RM4.3 billion syndicated financing facility from four major Malaysian banks to support the deployment of its next-generation 5G network.

In a release, the Asian carrier said that the syndicated financing is provided by CIMB, Maybank, AmBank and UOB Malaysia.

According to U Mobile, the funds will primarily be used for capital expenditure and working capital related to its 5G network buildout. U Mobile is targeting 80% coverage of populated areas with 5G by the second half of 2026, with a focus on strategic sites such as airports, hospitals, convention centers, and high-traffic venues. The financing will also help advance the expansion of the company’s ULTRA5G network, which was initially launched in August.

“Our 5G deployment across Malaysia started in the middle of 2025 and this new facility will further accelerate our rollout ambitions and reinforce our commitment to drive Malaysia’s digital economy,” said Wong Heang Tuck, chief executive officer of U Mobile.

Wong also highlighted that U Mobile is ahead in terms of its network rollout targets and is fully confident that the company will achieve 80% of CoPA by the second half of next year. He also believes the telco’s enterprise-grade network featuring 5G-Advanced capabilities from start of rollout will benefit both public and private sectors in Malaysia.

In November 2024, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) gave the approval to deploy the second 5G network to U Mobile, the third-largest operator in the country.

In May 2023, Malaysian authorities had said that the country would shift to a dual 5G network once state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) achieved 80% coverage in populated areas, something that occurred in December 2023.

The government of Malaysia had also revoked a previous ministerial direction of 2021, which had designated DNB as the sole entity responsible for Malaysia’s 5G deployment.

DNB was set up by the Malaysian government in 2021 as a special purpose vehicle to develop the country’s 5G network infrastructure, which private telecommunications firms are currently using to offer 5G services to their customers. DNB’s 5G network was deployed by Ericsson.

As of today, all operators in Malaysia are offering 5G service in Malaysia via DNB.