Global RAN market reaches $8 billion in Q3: Omdia

The global Radio Access Network (RAN) market posted steady activity in the third quarter of 2025, with revenues of nearly $8 billion, according to preliminary takeaways from an upcoming report by Omdia.

Rémy Pascal, RAN lead analyst at Omdia told RCR Wireless News that the figure counts hardware and software but excludes all services.

For global RAN revenue in the period, the top vendors were Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung. When looking at global revenue excluding China, the top vendors were Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung, and ZTE.

Pascal added that overall momentum outside China remains positive. “We expect the global RAN market, excluding China, to grow by a low single digit this year,” he said.

Omdia also highlighted the top three suppliers by RAN revenue in each major geography. In North America, the top vendors in Q3 were Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung. For Asia and Oceania, the leading suppliers were Huawei, ZTE, and Nokia. In Europe, the top three were Ericsson, Nokia, and Huawei. For the Middle East and Africa, the top vendors were Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia, and in Latin America and the Caribbean, the top positions went to Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia.

Artificial intelligence-driven and cloud-native architectures are accelerating RAN transformation across Asia-Pacific, yet full-scale Open RAN (O-RAN) adoption remains limited outside Japan, Pascal recently said in an interview with RCR Wireless News.

Pascal noted that Japan remains the regional leader — and the global reference point — for open vRAN deployments. “There is Japan and there is the rest of APAC,” he said. “With Rakuten Mobile, Japan has the largest open vRAN network in the world. And NTT Docomo and KDDI have also been early adopters of open RAN and vRAN in their commercial networks.”

Beyond Japan, Pascal said progress has been slower, with “activities in other countries including India, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam, and others, but at smaller scale, mostly pilot deployments and trial activities.”

He clarified that Omdia uses the term open vRAN rather than O-RAN because it combines two critical shifts: functional disaggregation and virtualization. “Open vRAN as we define it combines the principles of Open RAN — RAN functional disaggregation, open fronthaul interface — and the principles of vRAN — virtualization of the baseband functions, use of so-called general-purpose servers instead of dedicated appliances,” Pascal said. “Open vRAN is more transformative than open RAN alone, and it is always multi-vendor.”