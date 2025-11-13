Deutsche Telekom Q3: Focus remains on AI, fiber

Strong fiber uptake and industrial AI push anchor Deutsche Telekom’s outlook

In sum – what to know:

Record fiber gains – In Germany, Deutsche Telekom added 155,000 FTTH customers in Q3 — its strongest pure-fiber quarter ever — with the network now reaching 11.8M homes.

AI as core pillar – DT detailed plans for a Munich-based industrial AI cloud built with Nvidia and Brookfield, calling AI transformative across “all areas” of the business.

Guidance raised – Despite headwind, strong U.S. performance and disciplined execution led DT to boost its 2025 EBITDA AL and free-cash-flow outlook.

Deutsche Telekom delivered a robust Q3 2025 performance, underscored by solid growth and a confident outlook despite currency and market headwinds. Organic net revenue rose by 3.3% to €28.9 billion, while service revenues increased 3.6% on an organic basis. The company reported adjusted EBITDA AL of €11.1 billion, marking a 2.9% increase on an organic basis; reported growth was held back by a weaker U.S. dollar.

In the United States, the group’s U.S. business led the way with further postpaid customer additions. The U.S. unit’s service revenue grew ~9%, and adjusted EBITDA AL rose ~5.5%.

CEO Tim Höttges emphasized the company’s execution discipline: “We are delivering, and we are acting, and that is the most important thing: to be reliable, fixated on growth. We are keeping our word.”

Germany: FTTH momentum accelerates

While revenue in the German domestic market declined slightly by about 1.8%, adjusted EBITDA AL inched up 0.1% to roughly €2.7 billion. At the same time, Deutsche Telekom continued to scale its fiber footprint aggressively.

The company’s fiber-to-the-home network now passes 11.8 million households, and it recorded 155,000 net FTTH additions in Q3 — its strongest quarter on record for pure-fiber subscriber growth. The gains underscore growing demand for higher-capacity access and Telekom’s ongoing investment in next-generation fixed infrastructure.

AI: From internal transformation to Europe’s first industrial AI cloud

Höttges framed AI as a company-wide catalyst, saying, “There is no area, no process that is not changed by AI.”

As Deutsche Telekom sees it, fiber expansion and AI infrastructure development are two halves of the same strategy — building the high-capacity, low-latency foundation required for industrial AI workloads

This summer, Deutsche Telekom announced plans to begin construction in 2026 on a large-scale AI data center developed with Nvidia and Brookfield — envisioned as the world’s first industrial AI cloud for European manufacturers.

On the investor call, Höttges expanded on the concept: “Our new AI industrial cloud is being built in the heart of Munich, deep underground. Ultra-modern, state-of-the-art technology and open for startups, SMEs, industry, research, and the scientific community, powered by 100% green electricity with the combined computing power of 2.3 million computers.”

He added that Deutsche Telekom is using AI “in all areas” of the company: “In customer service, in internal knowledge management, in sales, in technology.”

Outlook and strategic lens

Deutsche Telekom raised its full-year 2025 guidance: adjusted EBITDA AL is now expected at ~€45.3 billion, and free cash flow after leases at around €20.1 billion. Höttges also stressed that fiber deployment is a long game: “Fiber build-out is a marathon and not a sprint.”

Deutsche Telekom’s Q3 results underline the strength of its U.S. operations and the mounting potential of its fiber build-out in Germany. The steady earnings amidst currency headwinds reflect operational discipline. The voice of management comes through clear and confident: from committing to deliver, to acknowledging the AI-driven transformation across all processes. At the same time, the domestic German market still faces structural headwinds — modest growth, revenue decline and intense competitive pressure.

“We invest in the future, in fiber, in AI, in our people, and we are not waiting for others to act. We act,” said Höttges.