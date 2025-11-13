The 10 companies to watch at OPTECH 2025 (Analyst Angle)

The picks include companies whose solutions are influencing how multifamily communities operate, connect, and engage residents



As one of the official OPTECH 2025 Influencers, I’m excited to attend this year’s premier multifamily technology conference in Las Vegas. OPTECH continues to be the place where innovation, investment, and real estate operations converge — bringing together property owners, technology providers, and thought leaders to discuss connected living.

In anticipation of the event, I’ve highlighted a selection of companies to watch whose solutions are influencing how multifamily communities operate, connect, and engage residents. Some are established players, while others are emerging newcomers to this space.

Connectivity and infrastructure

Internet Subway

Internet Subway stands out as a company to watch at OPTECH 2025 because it’s reimagining multifamily connectivity through an infrastructure-ownership model that creates long-term asset value rather than short-term service contracts. While the company is young with 8,500 units served, it has deployed one of the industry’s most advanced technology stacks — including fiber-to-unit infrastructure, Plume Uprise partnership for the latest generation Wi-Fi, and dual-line redundancy as standard — positioning it at the forefront of technical innovation. What truly sets Internet Subway apart is its universally praised customer service model, with property managers consistently highlighting the personalized, responsive support that eliminates the frustration of call center experiences. As CEO, Adam Bell emphasizes, the company’s focus on future-proofing infrastructure amid compressing bandwidth costs makes it a compelling alternative for property owners seeking more sustainable connectivity solutions. Book a Meeting.

Calix

Calix is expanding from its well-established reputation in the broadband service provider market into the rapidly growing multifamily sector. Known for helping Service Providers with scalable broadband solutions, Calix’sSmartMDU platform represents a significant strategic move into the MDU space — addressing the needs of over 35 million U.S. households in apartments, condos, and planned communities. SmartMDU introduces five dedicated virtual networks, management tools like PropertyWorx and CommandIQ. Backed by decades of experience with service providers, it is a strong new contender for managed connectivity in multifamily properties. Booth 559.

Dojo Networks

DojoNetworks® has provided bulk internet and managed Wi-Fi services for more than 25 years, serving multiple NMHC Top 50 property owners and managers. It was also the first managed Wi-Fi provider to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification. The company’s operations center on Elemento™, a proprietary software platform that unifies network monitoring, automation, and customer management. Dojo’s ManagedWiFi+ with WiDAS extends its reach to in-building cellular connectivity. Recent developments include AI-powered customer support across phone, text, chat, and WhatsApp, and full network automation for multi-vendor environments, including Ruckus, OpenWiFi, Cambium, and TP-Link. With deployments expanding through partnerships such as Morgan Properties, Dojo is cementing its position as one of the most experienced and technically adaptive connectivity providers in the MDU space. Booth 219.

Ruckus

Ruckus has long been considered the gold standard in MDU Wi-Fi ( please don’t shoot us, we are just reporting what we are told) and remains the preferred WLAN vendor for many telecom consultants advising property owners and asset managers. At OPTECH 2025, Ruckus is expected to introduce MDU360, a new module within RUCKUS One that offers portfolio-level visibility into network performance across properties. The platform is said to measure connection success rates, time-to-connect, throughput, authentication reliability, and RF stability over time, which should help operations teams identify issues proactively. MDU360 is also said to enable centralized performance monitoring across multiple sites. The company will also preview the Ruckus One Digital System Engineer and two new Wi-Fi 7 access points. Booth 204.

Smart living and building automation

iApartments

iApartments provides a smart-home and IoT platform for multifamily and student housing communities. The system integrates smart locks, thermostats, sensors, and self-guided tours into a single management dashboard. By enabling “smart apartment” experiences that appeal to residents, iApartments helps owners and operators gain insights into asset performance while protecting properties from leaks or system failures. The platform’s automation features are said to enhance operational efficiency and resident convenience, while supporting higher rent premiums and long-term retention. Booth 616.

Quext

Quext delivers an integratedsmart-living and connectivity platform that unifies managed Wi-Fi, smart access, building automation, and resident engagement. Designed for multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, Quext’s technology merges operational control and resident experience within one ecosystem. Its approach is said to simplify technology management for property staff, reduce fragmentation across vendors, and create consistent digital experiences for residents. The platform claims to support both new developments and retrofits, allowing operators to deliver modern connected living without overhauling existing infrastructure. Booth 137.

1VALET

1VALET offers a smart-building operating system that connects residents, property staff, and building systems through a blend of hardware and cloud services. The platform includes smart intercoms, package management, digital access control, CCTV integration, and a resident mobile app. For MDU operators, 1VALET claims to deliver efficiency and convenience by centralizing control of key building functions, improving security, and simplifying resident access. Booth 649.

Data and property management platforms

Cherre

Cherre is a real-estate data platform that helps owners, asset managers, and operators collect, connect, and analyze large volumes of structured and unstructured data across portfolios. Its technology claims to enable users to unify operational, financial, and market data into a single model, improving transparency and decision-making. In the MDU sector, Cherre says it helps portfolio owners to identify performance trends, optimize capital planning, and benchmark asset efficiency — turning disconnected datasets into actionable insights. Booth 472.

ElevateOS

Formerly known as Elevated Living, ElevateOS positions itself as an all-in-one resident operating system that merges property management, resident engagement, and lifestyle services. Its platform includes a branded resident app, staff management portal, and integrated modules for amenity booking, concierge services, access control, and reputation management. By consolidating these tools, ElevateOS says it helps property operators streamline workflows, reduce app fatigue, and deliver a premium resident experience that enhances retention and operational performance. Booth 501.

EliseAI

EliseAI is an artificial intelligence platform designed to automate leasing, communications, and maintenance workflows for property management teams. Its AI assistant handles inquiries and interactions across chat, email, and text, providing instant responses to prospects and residents around the clock. By reducing manual workload, EliseAI says it accelerates leasing cycles, improves conversion rates, and boosts resident satisfaction — all while lowering operating costs. Booth 345.

