Part I: Why AI strategy is now an industrial race (Analyst Angle)

The next decade’s defining competition isn’t about who builds the best AI, but who learns fastest

The defining economic competition of the next decade is not just about who builds the most advanced AI models. It is about which production system, and which nation, can learn the fastest from deploying them. We are witnessing a clash between two fundamental strategies: the U.S. bet on frontier research and simulation, and China’s bet on mass deployment and manufacturing iteration. The winner will capture the infrastructure layer of the 21st-century economy.

Two models for AI dominance

Two competing theories of value creation are now playing out in real time. The United States is pushing the capability frontier through concentrated talent, capital, and compute. They are betting that breakthrough innovation compounds faster than anything else. China is iterating through the volume production of intelligent physical systems. They are betting that deployment scale compounds faster than frontier research.

The answer of which is right likely varies by industry. But the stakes could not be higher: control of the infrastructure layer that coordinates intelligent machines at scale.

Strategy 1: The simulation frontier (the U.S. model)

The United States dominates the capability frontier. Nvidia and AMD control the chips for training, while OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and Meta define the state of the art in foundation models. This ecosystem extracts value through artificial scarcity and intellectual property control.

Nvidia earns gross margins exceeding 70 percent on its datacenter AI GPUs by controlling CUDA. This is the software layer that locks developers into its hardware. OpenAI and Anthropic charge per API call, treating intelligence as a metered utility. The logic is defensible: if you push the frontier fast enough, you can charge monopoly rents before competitors catch up. Pour capital into R&D, simulate millions of scenarios before building anything physical, and monetize through IP.

This works brilliantly for pure software, where a breakthrough propagates globally at zero marginal cost. But this approach begins to struggle when intelligence must interact with messy, physical reality.

Strategy 2: The deployment engine (the China model)

China’s approach inverts the formula. It accepts lower capability at the frontier to maximize deployment volume. It seeks to capture value through manufacturing learning, not IP rent.

After U.S. export controls tightened access to the highest-end GPUs, many Chinese AI groups diversified their approach. Alongside continued research on large foundation models, they began deploying a broad portfolio of practical models. These included open-weight families such as Alibaba’s Qwen and API-based services such as Baidu’s ERNIE. The emphasis shifted toward variants that are cheaper and easier to run on domestic cloud and edge hardware.

Although these models often trail the most advanced Western proprietary systems on benchmark performance, they are widely available, low-cost or free, and designed for integration into commercial products. Public reports indicate that Qwen has been integrated into BYD’s intelligent cockpits, while Huawei’s Pangu models have been applied in mining and manufacturing cloud-edge scenarios.

Each deployment generates operational data. Each production run teaches the manufacturing system something new. China is shifting value capture from software rents to manufacturing rents, betting that iteration beats invention when you control the production infrastructure.

Choosing the right battlefield: Where each model wins

Neither model dominates everywhere. The learning dynamics are industry-specific.

Where simulation wins: When physical iteration is prohibitive

In some industries, learning-by-doing is impossibly expensive or slow. Here, simulation is the only viable path.

Semiconductors: an extreme-ultraviolet lithography machine from ASML costs roughly US $150 million to $180 million. Physical iteration at that scale is not feasible. Every new feature must first be modeled and tested in silico. Electronic design automation platforms from Synopsys and Cadence allow chip designers to evaluate billions of circuit configurations virtually before committing to fabrication.

ASML’s 2025 investment of about €1.3 billion in Mistral AI shows how simulation and generative modeling are converging. The partnership gives ASML an 11 percent stake in Mistral AI and is intended to embed Mistral’s foundation models into ASML’s R&D, optical design, and system control processes. This integration will strengthen ASML’s capacity to simulate chip-patterning physics, optimize tool performance, and accelerate innovation without the cost of physical trial and error.

Aerospace: SpaceX simulates rocket engines extensively through computational fluid dynamics and thermal modeling, but it also conducts hundreds of physical test fires per design. Its advantage lies in rapid physical iteration informed by simulation, not simulation alone. When mistakes cost hundreds of millions of dollars, virtual testing dramatically reduces risk and accelerates development cycles.

Drug Discovery: AlphaFold predicts static protein structures computationally, collapsing months of experimental crystallography into hours. However, protein dynamics and drug interactions still require lab validation. The frontier has moved from the wet lab toward computational prediction, but physical experimentation remains necessary for clinical applications.

Where deployment wins: When volume drives discovery

In other domains, real-world data is the only reliable teacher. Value is driven by Wright’s Law: cost declines 10-30 percent for every cumulative doubling of production volume.

Battery Chemistry: CATL and BYD dominate global battery production, controlling over 50 percent of market share, not just through materials research but through cumulative manufacturing volume. Producing billions of cells taught them which chemistries fail under thermal stress, how dendrites grow in real charge cycles, and which manufacturing tolerances matter most. These are insights that emerged from scale production, not pure simulation.

Tesla’s 4680 cell, designed with superior theoretical performance, struggled for years with manufacturing-yield issues, dry electrode coating problems, and thermal management challenges that simulation failed to predict. CATL discovered similar problems through field failures but had the production volume to iterate solutions rapidly.

Consumer Electronics: Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo release dozens of phone models annually, each incorporating incremental improvements learned from prior production runs. Apple releases fewer models but extracts higher margins. The question is which strategy accumulates capability faster over a decade.

Logistics Robotics: Autonomous forklifts and warehouse sorting systems inevitably encounter unexpected obstacles, damaged packaging, lighting variations. These are edge cases that cannot be fully simulated. Amazon, JD.com, and Alibaba’s Cainiao all learned this lesson: you must deploy at scale to discover what breaks.

The contested ground: Autonomous vehicles

Autonomous vehicles sit precisely at this contested boundary.

Waymo bet on simulation and extensive pre-deployment engineering. The company reports more than 20 billion simulated miles and continues to expand that virtual corpus through 2025. Simulation allows Waymo to enumerate rare, hazardous and adversarial scenarios safely, to replay real incidents, and to stress test policies before they see the street. Those investments sit alongside a mapping and sensor strategy that uses custom lidar, high definition maps and dense local calibration. The result is a system that performs with high reliability inside carefully defined operational design domains, and that has accumulated tens of millions of rider-only miles across its service cities by mid-2025. But the cost to generalize remains real: creating a new urban ODD typically requires months of map creation, vehicle probing and local validation, and Waymo’s own R&D work on scaling laws shows that performance gains follow predictable power laws that can show diminishing marginal returns as scenario complexity grows.

Tesla bet on fleet-first learning and a vision-centric sensor stack. By late 2023 roughly 400,000 Teslas carried Full Self-Driving Beta software and the broader fleet generates hundreds of millions of real-world miles each year. Tesla’s pipeline emphasizes in-the-wild data: shadow-mode telemetry, driver interventions, and millions of naturalistic corner cases feed iterative model updates. That noisy, on-policy data supply exposes the system to a far larger and messier solution space than a geofenced robotaxi fleet. The tradeoffs are visible: faster accumulation of rare, contextual examples, but higher short-term failure modes and greater regulatory and public scrutiny because learning occurs in consumer environments. Tesla’s explicit rejection of lidar in favor of cameras amplifies the difference in what each company must learn to solve.

Baidu’s Apollo exemplifies a hybrid path that blends conservative map-anchoring with scalable deployment. Apollo Go and partner robotaxi programs combine HD maps for baseline safety with vision and perception models trained to generalize off that scaffold. Supported by municipal partnerships and a permissive regulatory environment for pilots in many Chinese cities, Baidu has moved from limited test zones to city-scale pilots in roughly a dozen cities and has accumulated large operational ride counts and kilometers. That approach produces operational data under constrained risk envelopes and accelerates domain adaptation without exposing ordinary consumers to unconstrained learning experiments.

We do not yet know which architecture will dominate. If the long tail of real-world edge cases is irreducibly complex and contextual, then large, diverse fleets that learn on real roads will hold the advantage. If simulation fidelity, sophisticated scenario generation and sensor fusion close the sim-to-real gap, then the careful, map-anchored strategy will scale more safely and economically. The answer is unlikely to be binary; expect hybrid pipelines, regulatory stratagems, and cross-modal transfer methods to define the winners. The tens of billions of dollars already invested will produce a clearer answer within the coming decade, but the decisive margin may come from how quickly companies can integrate simulation, fleet signals, hardware design, and institutional risk management into a single learning loop

The integration moat

The true bottleneck for learning velocity is not models or manufacturing alone. It is the integration cost between them.

Most AI improvements require redesigning entire systems, not just swapping software. A better battery chemistry demands new thermal management, structural packaging, and manufacturing processes. A more capable vision model requires different sensor placement, compute architecture, and safety validation.

China’s advantage is not learning loops in the abstract; it is partial vertical integration that reduces the cost of system-level iteration.

BYD designs batteries, electric motors, power electronics, and vehicle platforms in-house, though it sources advanced AI chips from external suppliers like Horizon Robotics. This partial vertical integration allows it to redesign pack structure, cooling systems, and vehicle architecture simultaneously when battery chemistry improves. This iteration speed is unmatched by Western automakers that must coordinate across fragmented supply chains with separate suppliers, each operating on different timelines with misaligned incentives.

Tesla proves this model works in the U.S. context. It designs batteries, motors, casting processes, and software together. When it developed structural battery packs, it simultaneously redesigned vehicle chassis and production tooling. This integration speed is why Tesla scaled production faster than any modern automotive startup, reaching mass manufacturing volumes within two decades of founding.

Huawei builds chips, telecom equipment, cloud infrastructure, and increasingly electric vehicle systems. When its Ascend AI chips improve, it can optimize them specifically for factory automation or vehicle perception without negotiating with external partners.

The pattern holds: the firm that controls more of the vertical stack can iterate faster because it internalizes coordination costs. Integration is not about owning everything. It is about controlling the interfaces where the highest iteration costs accumulate.

Strategic implications: How value capture is shifting

Economic rents are shifting from IP control to integration speed.

Nvidia’s margins depend on CUDA lock-in, but that moat erodes if edge inference moves to custom chips designed for specific manufacturing workflows. Qualcomm, Huawei, and Tesla are all building domain-specific AI accelerators that bypass Nvidia’s training infrastructure entirely.

OpenAI’s API business model assumes intelligence remains scarce and centralized. But if open-weight models reach “good enough” capability for most industrial tasks (a threshold they are approaching but have not yet universally achieved) value will shift to whoever embeds them most effectively into physical systems.

Cloud hyperscalers extract rents by controlling access to training compute. But if inference moves into vehicles, factories, and devices then whoever controls edge hardware and networks captures the rent instead.

The future rent layer is intelligent control systems: the software, silicon, and network infrastructure that coordinates fleets of machines in real time.

This is where infrastructure becomes critical. China has prioritized industrial 5G deployments in key manufacturing zones, ports, and logistics hubs, with state-backed spectrum allocation and equipment bundling from firms like Huawei. The advantage is not 5G magic. It is the speed of infrastructure deployment that reduces the friction of coordinating intelligent machines. The U.S. approach remains fragmented, with spectrum prioritizing consumer applications and industrial clients forced to negotiate with commercial carriers or build private networks independently.

The race to close the loop

We are watching two massive economic experiments run simultaneously. The U.S. is proving that frontier innovation compounds through network effects, talent concentration, and deep capital. China is proving that manufacturing learning compounds through partial vertical integration, deployment scale, and patient capital.

The U.S. leads decisively in semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, and foundation models. China leads decisively in batteries, consumer electronics iteration, and industrial robotics deployment. Autonomous vehicles, humanoid robots, and intelligent manufacturing remain contested.

Both systems are incomplete:

The U.S. innovates without manufacturing at scale.

China manufactures at scale but depends on foreign IP for frontier capability.

The economy that closes the loop with breakthrough research feeding volume production which in turn generates operational data feeding breakthrough research, will capture compounding returns that define industrial leadership for the next century.

Right now, neither system is complete. The race to integration has only just begun.