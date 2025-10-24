YOU ARE AT:5GMasOrange achieves merger synergies of $301m in Jan-Sep
MasOrange
MasOrange achieves merger synergies of $301m in Jan-Sep

During the January-September period, MasOrange said its total revenues rose 3.7% year-on-year to €5.66 billion

In sum – what to know:

€259M in synergies achieved – MasOrange captured more than half its €500 million synergy goal within nine months, ahead of schedule for 2025.

Profits and cash flow rise – Revenue grew 3.7% to €5.66 billion, while adjusted Ebitda jumped 8% to €2.19 billion with a 39% margin.

FiberCo launch – PremiumFiber will boost next-gen connectivity and reduce MasOrange’s debt by €3.25 billion, strengthening its balance sheet and future growth capacity.

MasOrange, Spain’s largest telecom operator by customer base, said it has already achieved €259 million ($301 million) in synergies from its joint venture integration in the first nine months of the year — over half of the €500 million in savings targeted ahead of 2025.

In a release, MasOrange said it expected to exceed its full-year synergy goal of more than €300 million.

During the January-September period, total revenues rose 3.7% year-on-year to €5.66 billion, supported by solid growth across both residential and business markets. Adjusted Ebitda climbed more than 8% to €2.19 billion, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of Ebitda growth since the merger between Orange and MasMovil. The Ebitda margin reached nearly 39%

MasOrange’s operating cash flow generation increased 11% to €1.41 billion, while investment totaled €861 million, equivalent to more than 15% of total revenue. The company allocated these funds to 5G and FTTH network rollouts, digital transformation initiatives, and innovation across AI, cloud, analytics, and proprietary IT infrastructure.

As part of its infrastructure strategy, MasOrange, together with Vodafone and GIC, announced the launch of PremiumFiber, which it described as Europe’s largest, most advanced, and sustainable FiberCo. The new company will deploy next-generation technologies such as XGS-PON and help accelerate fiber adoption. The closing of this transaction will also allow MasOrange to reduce its debt by €3.25 billion.

The telco added nearly 500,000 high-value customers during the first nine months of the year, including more than 383,000 new postpaid mobile users and around 100,000 new fiber subscribers. As of September, the company managed over 33 million active lines, including 26.2 million mobile lines and 7.2 million fixed broadband connections.

