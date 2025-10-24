Agentic AI: Why telcos will be the architects of industry transformation (Reader Forum)

Telcos have a tremendous opportunity to lead the AI economy

Telcos are no longer just connecting people. They are orchestrating intelligent, end-to-end experiences that are reshaping entire industries. At the heart of this transformation is agentic AI — autonomous, context-aware systems that sense, decide, and act with minimal human input.

This evolution is not theoretical, it’s happening now. From AI-driven onboarding journeys to hyper-personalized campaigns, early deployments are showing encouraging results. As agentic AI moves from pilot to full-scale deployment, telcos are uniquely positioned to deliver seamless, outcome-driven journeys for consumers, enterprises, and verticals like entertainment, healthcare, and manufacturing. The question is no longer whether telcos will lead this wave of AI-led transformation, but how quickly and effectively they can do so.

Agentic AI will be the deployment engine

For decades, telecom networks have served as the backbone of global digital innovation. Now, telcos have a tremendous opportunity to lead the AI economy. Instead of highlighting bandwidth, they can now forge intelligent services that unlock incredible value. Agentic AI systems are the key to this transformation, continuously learning, adapting, and independently executing tasks.

What sets agentic AI apart is its ability to close the loop between insight and action. Unlike traditional AI, agentic AI acts and enables closed-loop automation, real-time orchestration, and outcome-based service delivery. This shifts the dynamic from purely transactional exchanges to personalized, predictive engagements, ultimately cultivating far stronger connections with customers and creating new revenue pools.

What an end-to-end agentic journey looks like

Imagine an end-to-end agentic journey where every customer interaction is optimized. This begins with onboarding, where an enterprise onboarding to a 5G network is guided through autonomous provisioning agents, ensuring smooth activation without manual interventions. Once services are live, with platforms engineered with Agentic AI, the network intelligently monitors and optimizes itself continuously, ensuring smooth operations for the customer.

Customer support truly becomes revolutionized: conversational AI agents resolve issues instantly, proactively unearth personalized offers, and deliver actionable insights that empower human agents to act with surgical precision.

As contract renewals appear on the horizon, AI can predict churn risks, identify upselling opportunities, and enable telcos to deliver highly targeted retention strategies. Ultimately, transforming every single touchpoint into an opportunity to add value builds stronger relationships and improves revenue generation.

The telco playbook: How to deploy agentic journeys

Telcos require a clear, actionable roadmap for adoption to truly unlock the potential of agentic AI.

First, reimagine the business processes in Agentic AI world where multiple steps can be combined and executed by Agents at scale. Telcos must revisit the business processes and drive the simplification in Agentic AI environment.

Second, examine and modernize your technology stack. Legacy systems and fragmented and siloed data represent significant roadblocks to deploying AI agents at scale. Operators must invest in modular, API-first, cloud-native systems to enable data unification across network telemetry, customer interactions and business operations.

Next, redesign engagement models. Customers demand more than just bandwidth; they expect telcos to guarantee specific outcomes like consistent uptime, ultra-low latency, and truly superior experiences. Embedding Agentic AI into engagement models is no longer optional, it is expected.

Embed responsible AI practices from the very outset. Transparency and auditability aren’t optional as they must be woven into the fabric of every project. Leveraging tools such as synthetic data, comprehensive decision logging, and audit packs is vital not only to ensure regulatory compliance but also to foster deep trust with both customers and partners.

Finally, prioritize training for this transformation. Telcos need to proactively prepare their organizations for the reality of hybrid teams, where human expertise and AI agents collaborate seamlessly. This requires upskilling of the workforce in AI literacy, establishing crystal-clear oversight frameworks, and expertly managing the change process to ensure smooth, successful adoption.

These steps form a vital, actionable playbook for elevating agentic AI from a merely promising technology to a core, undeniable strategic differentiator.

Telcos must choose their role in the AI economy

The choice for telcos is obvious and immediate. As telcos face margin compression, new sources of competition and rising capital intensity, Agentic AI offers fresh opportunities.

New AI-powered services like immersive consumer experiences and verticalized enterprise solutions unlock differentiated revenue streams. At the same time, Agentic-AI driven operations and predictive automation are actively reducing OPEX by up to 30%, freeing up resources needed to build new revenue streams.

Failing to seize this movement risks relegating telcos to a utility status, while value creation shifts elsewhere in the ecosystem.

We see agentic AI, not as a distant concept, but as a deployment reality. With agentic AI in the mix, telcos can empower field operations to resolve faults within hours, instead of days. It can help operators modernize their operating and business platforms and deliver measurable CX improvements. Agentic AI is also enabling telcos to shift towards ecosystem orchestrators, creating newer revenue streams.

These are not experiments, they are stepping stones towards a new operating model for the industry.

The winners will be those who see AI not as an add-on, but as a core capability embedded across every process, interaction and outcome. That’s how telcos reclaim their place as architects of digital transformation.