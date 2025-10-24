ZTE wins “Best Indoor Connectivity Solution” award at Network X 2025

ZTE Corporation has been recognized with the “Best Indoor Connectivity Solution” award for its Full-Scenario Indoor Digitalization Solution at Network X 2025 in Paris.

The recent recognition underscores ZTE’s leadership in indoor network innovation during the 5G and 5G-Advanced (5G-A) era, highlighting its technological strength and scenario-based approach to enabling green, efficient, and high-performance connectivity for operators worldwide.

As 5G continues to accelerate digital transformation across industries, indoor connectivity has become a key competitive field for operators looking to enhance user experience and capture new revenue opportunities. Traditional indoor coverage solutions, however, face mounting challenges in achieving the right balance between performance, cost, and flexibility—particularly in ultra-dense traffic environments and hard-to-reach areas, according to ZTE.

ZTE’s Full-Scenario Indoor Digitalization Solution is built on a fully digital distributed architecture that integrates two complementary radio platforms: the high-performance QCell and the cost-effective qNCR (Network Controlled Repeater). This dual-option design allows operators to flexibly tailor their deployments to diverse indoor coverage scenarios, the vendor explained.

The quad-band QCell supports three-carrier aggregation, delivering single-user peak rates exceeding 5 Gbps. With SuperMIMO technology, it boosts system capacity by up to four times and enhances user experience by 50% to 70%, making it well-suited for venues with heavy data traffic such as stadiums, airports, and transportation hubs.

The qNCR, meanwhile, offers a plug-and-play solution that eliminates the need for additional BBU or transmission infrastructure. It can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively to eliminate coverage blind spots in elevators, basements, and underground parking areas.

To further advance sustainability goals, ZTE has incorporated AI-driven intelligent energy-saving technologies into the solution. Through highly integrated radio head deployment and precise power management, operators can reduce around-the-clock energy consumption by up to 30%, supporting the creation of greener and more energy-efficient indoor networks.

The solution has already achieved large-scale commercial adoption globally, covering a wide range of use cases and environments.

Looking ahead, ZTE plans to deepen collaboration with global operators and ecosystem partners to promote further scenario-based applications, driving the digital transformation of industries and helping shape the future of intelligent connectivity.

Hosted annually by Informa Tech, Network X is one of the telecommunications industry’s most influential global events, attracting leading operators, equipment manufacturers, and technology experts from around the world