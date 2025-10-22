T-Mobile US details hybrid private 5G-Advanced strategy

T-Mobile Business CMO calls 5G-Advanced and network slicing the ‘secret sauce’ behind Edge Control’s ability to route local traffic securely and efficiently

T-Mobile US launched Edge Control this week, a hybrid private 5G-Advanced service for enterprises, promising “private network-like performance minus the overhead.” Modeled on China’s early private 5G deployments, it leverages T-Mobile US’ nationwide 5G-Advanced network to deliver enterprise-grade performance at lower cost and complexity. In this setup, the control plane remains integrated with T-Mobile’s public core network at regional data centers, while the user plane function (UPF) is distributed across multi-access edge computing (MEC) nodes located on or near enterprise campuses.

In earlier coverage, RCR’s James Blackman described the offer as “pseudo-virtual private 5G.” RCR followed up with T-Mobile Chief Marketing Officer Mo Katibeh to learn more about the strategy behind it.

Edge Control: A hybrid model for private 5G

“Some organizations are still going to prefer a fully private network in specific circumstances,” he said, citing mainly regulatory or security reasons. But, he explained, the reality is that those environments come with significant overhead. By using a hybrid model that includes Edge Control, enterprises can reduce total cost of ownership by 30 to 40% — and those savings scale as deployments grow.

Katibeh emphasized, though, that Edge Control is more than just a cost-saver: it acts as a network enabler for mobile edge computing (MEC), optimizing how data is routed between devices, the edge, and the cloud. That translates to faster, more secure data flows — critical for applications requiring real-time processing.

The company’s agnostic approach to vendor ecosystems is another differentiator. Katibeh said that, unlike competitors who tie customers to specific hyperscalers or hardware, T-Mobile’s 5G Advanced infrastructure supports any MEC setup, any cloud provider, and any equipment vendor. This flexibility extends to remote users, who can securely connect to on-prem edge environments without traversing the public internet or relying on VPNs — a major advantage for sectors like healthcare, where practitioners increasingly require secure, low-latency access to sensitive data from the field.

Beyond healthcare, Katibeh pointed to logistics, manufacturing, defense, and massive IoT as key beneficiaries of this hybrid approach. These sectors increasingly rely on real-time analytics and AI-driven automation, where milliseconds matter. According to IDC research shared by T-Mobile, connecting edge AI workloads now ranks among the top three connectivity priorities for enterprises

T-Platform: Simplifying network management at scale

In parallel, T-Mobile US launched a management (“visibility and control”) enterprise platform, called T-Platform — “because managing your network shouldn’t be a scavenger hunt,” it said. T-Platform is presented as a “5G portfolio platform” to cover the gamut of enterprise device and connectivity management, including for IoT fleet devices inside and outside of enterprise premises. T-Platform provides “unified management” of its business services, it said.

T-Platform complements the advances that Edge Control promises by simplifying how organizations manage their network services. The platform already integrates with multiple third-party solutions, including security, UCaaS, and IoT products, and is designed to evolve quickly, with new features added monthly. “It’s a dynamic evolving platform with new capabilities and features that we’re adding regularly,” Katibeh said

5G-Advanced: The technical backbone

The timing of these launches is closely tied to the rollout of 5G Advanced, which introduces capabilities like network slicing and user plane function (UPF) off-ramps that make local breakout and granular traffic steering possible. “Prior to 5G-Advanced, the user plane function had to live in the core network, but with 5G-Advanced, we can now break that out of the network core to create off-ramps,” Katibeh explained.

5G-Advanced and network slicing is “the secret sauce,” he continued. “[It] allows edge control to efficiently route that local traffic while still providing true data sovereignty anywhere on our T-Mobile 5G-Advanced network without traversing the public internet.”

As enterprises embrace AI, automation, and distributed workloads, T-Mobile’s hybrid model aims to balance control, cost, and performance. “Private networks will continue to be a thing. And if that’s the right answer for a customer, then that’s the right answer,” Katibeh said. “But we’re seeing the hybrid approach making significant hay and in a very fast-growing market — in the 30, 40, 50% range between now and 2030.”