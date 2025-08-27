T-Mobile US launches 5G network slicing for enterprises

Early adopters include Delta Air Lines and Axis Energy Services

In sum – what to know:

Enterprise-first 5G plan — SuperMobile introduces the first nationwide 5G-Advanced network slice, plus built-in security and satellite-to-mobile connectivity for businesses.

Real-world adoption — Delta Air Lines and Axis Energy Services are already using SuperMobile to enhance airline operations and maintain remote oilfield communications.

T-Mobile US has unveiled SuperMobile, a new business-focused 5G mobile plan that blends next-generation technologies to deliver enhanced performance, coverage, and security for enterprise customers.

With network slicing on 5G-Advanced, businesses gain access to the first nationwide slice tailored specifically for enterprise use, enabling real-time optimization of latency and speeds even during peak congestion. SuperMobile also includes embedded enterprise-grade security, offering end-to-end encryption, advanced device authentication, and Threat Protect for safer public Wi-Fi access. In addition, T-Satellite connectivity extends coverage to rural and remote locations by connecting directly to smartphones through a fleet of more than 650 satellites, ensuring reliable communication virtually anywhere.

T-Mobile is already pointing to early adopters. Delta Air Lines is using SuperMobile’s low-latency capabilities to improve operational coordination across flight schedules and hubs. “We see SuperMobile’s capabilities playing a meaningful role in supporting the operations that keep our planes in top shape and our passengers moving,” said Narayanan Krishnakumar, Delta’s chief technology officer.

Meanwhile, Axis Energy Services relies on satellite connectivity to maintain real-time communications in remote oil fields. “SuperMobile’s cell-to-satellite connectivity helps keep our crews connected,” said Jay Bowen, Axis’ chief technology officer. “They can communicate over text, share diagnostics and updates in real time, keeping equipment running, repairs on track, and everyone safe across even the most isolated sites.”

For T-Mobile, the launch of SuperMobile underscores a strategic push into enterprise mobility at a time when consumer growth is slowing and competition is intensifying. The plan includes a 30-day free trial to encourage adoption among corporate customers.

“Phones don’t just support business anymore — they power it. But wireless plans haven’t kept up with how companies work today,” said Mo Katibeh, chief marketing officer of T-Mobile Business Group. “That’s why we built SuperMobile, which puts business needs first. With network slicing, satellite coverage, and built-in security, we’re giving businesses the tools they need to connect seamlessly, move faster, and get more done virtually anywhere — as only America’s best mobile network can.”

T-Mobile isn’t alone in experimenting with premium performance tiers. Verizon earlier this year launched a dedicated 5G capacity option for first responders via its Frontline business, built on network slicing. AT&T, meanwhile, unveiled its ‘Turbo’ service in 2024, charging $7 per month for boosted speeds. However, AT&T stresses Turbo is not slicing-based, but rather a data prioritization feature applied across connections and apps.