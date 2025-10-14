Ericsson posts strong Q3 profit surge as unit sale offers boost

Despite a 9% revenue drop, Ericsson’s profit and margins surged

In sum – what to know:

Profitability surged despite revenue decline – Net sales fell 9% to ~$5.12 billion, but adjusted EBITA doubled to ~$1.44 billion, boosted by cost efficiencies and a ~$693 million gain from the iconectiv sale.

Stronger margins and balance sheet – Gross margin climbed to 47.6%, net income nearly tripled to ~$1.03 billion, and net cash more than doubled year over year to ~$4.72 billion.

Strategic positioning for 5G/6G era – Ericsson highlighted new deals in Japan and emphasized programmable networks as critical for operators transitioning to 5G standalone and future 6G deployments.

Ericsson on Tuesday reported robust third-quarter and year-to-date results, driven by improved margins and a substantial capital gain, even as sales were weighed down by currency headwinds and soft demand in certain geographies.

In Q3 2025, the Swedish telecom equipment giant recorded net sales of roughly $5.12 billion, down 9% from about $5.62 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Organic sales — adjusted for currency effects and acquisitions/divestments — fell 2%.

Adjusted EBITA rose to about $1.44 billion, with a margin of 28.1%, including a 7.6 billion Swedish kronor ($799.5 million) capital gain benefit from the divestment of iconectiv. Reported EBITA was about $1.41 billion, with a 27.6% margin. Net income for the quarter came in at approximately $1.03 billion, roughly tripling the $355 million posted in the prior year period, while diluted earnings per share were $0.30 (versus $0.10).

Ericsson’s gross margin also improved meaningfully — reported gross margin climbed to 47.6%, from 45.6% a year ago. Adjusted gross margin stood at 48.1%. The margin gains were driven by cost reductions, operational efficiency measures, and performance improvements in its Networks and Cloud Software & Services segments. Meanwhile, research & development and SG&A costs were trimmed, partly offset by continued investments in tech leadership.

On the balance sheet and cash flow front, Ericsson ended the quarter with net cash of about $4.72 billion, up from $2.32 billion a year earlier. Free cash flow before M&A came in at $600 million, down from $1.17 billion a year earlier, due to working capital timing and reduced operating cash flow. Gross cash rose sequentially to about $8.04 billion, supported by proceeds from the iconectiv transaction.

Segment-wise, Ericsson saw divergent trends:

Networks sales dipped (–11% reported) but margins improved, aided by prior cost actions.

sales dipped (–11% reported) but margins improved, aided by prior cost actions. Cloud Software & Services delivered healthier growth — sales up ~3% (9% organic) — with margin expansion.

delivered healthier growth — sales up ~3% (9% organic) — with margin expansion. Enterprise remained under pressure: sales fell ~20%, reflecting the divestment of iconectiv and continued customer caution.

Geographically, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa grew modestly; North East Asia saw strong demand (especially in Japan); the Americas and India faced softness.

CEO Börje Ekholm described the quarter as a “milestone” in establishing a new margin baseline:

“In Q3, we established margins at a new long-term level following strong operational execution over the past few years … Our solid progress on technology initiatives continues. Gartner and Omdia reconfirmed our 5G solutions are industry-leading … Solid recurring cash flow and the iconectiv sale contributed to a strong Q3 cash position.”

He added that looking ahead to Q4, the company expects enterprise organic sales to stabilize and for the RAN market to remain stable.

On the investor call, Ekholm noted that the company has been “laser focused [ed]” on strategic and operational priorities. “Our strong results are a reflection of the actions we’ve taken to structurally improve our business in the past few years … include[ing] both the work we’ve done to improve our cost base and the way we run the business with greater operational efficiency and commercial discipline. The results of these efforts are now clearly visible,” he said.

Ekholm also emphasized the importance of high-performing programmable networks as operators transition to standalone 5G and, eventually, 6G. He highlighted new agreements in Japan — including an expanded role in SoftBank’s 5G standalone network — as evidence of Ericsson’s growing market share and strategic positioning for future growth. “Overall … we continue to have good discussions with all our customers in Japan,” he added.

In sum, Ericsson’s third quarter underscores the firm’s ability to drive margin expansion and cash strength — even amid soft demand and currency pressures — by combining portfolio optimization, disciplined cost management, and selective divestitures.