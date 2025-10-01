e& UAE launches RedCap on 5G SA

e& UAE said that the activation of a smartwhatch was the first use case of RedCap in the country

In sum – what to know:

First live RedCap deployment – e& UAE activated a smartwatch on its 5G SA network, marking the UAE’s first RedCap use case and expanding consumer IoT possibilities.

Industrial readiness – The operator emphasized RedCap’s ability to support secure IoT applications in manufacturing, logistics, utilities, and smart cities.

Path to 5G-Advanced – With device certification underway, e& UAE is preparing for broader RedCap adoption and transition toward advanced 5G capabilities.

Emirati-basad telco e& UAE has activated Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology across its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network, the operator said in a release.

As the first use case of this technology in the country, the telco activated a smartwatch. The move positions the operator to extend 5G into both consumer wearables and a wide range of industrial applications.

“The smartwatch launch showcases the power of RedCap on our secure 5G SA network,” said Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, senior vice president of access network development at e& UAE. “Beyond wearables, our network is fully equipped to enable industrial use cases, driving secure and innovative solutions across the UAE.”

The telco noted that the smartwatch deployment highlights the benefits of RedCap-enabled devices: reliable high-speed connectivity, extended battery life, and robust security features such as advanced encryption and network slicing.

For enterprises, RedCap can deliver great performance for business-critical IoT in manufacturing, utilities, logistics, and urban infrastructure. By running on e& UAE’s 5G SA architecture, the technology ensures compatibility across time division duplex (TDD) spectrum bands, supporting secure deployments, the telco added.

To accelerate adoption, e& UAE has launched a certification process for RedCap devices to guarantee quality and security. The operator is also preparing for expansion into 5G-Advanced capabilities.

In July, Ericsson and e& UAE had signed a three-year agreement to expand and modernize the latter’s 5G radio access network (RAN). The Nordic vendor noted that the new deal stipulates the deployment of Ericsson’s latest radio technology and introduces 5G Advanced features, including the first commercial use of RedCap in the Middle East and Africa.

Under the terms of the deal, the vendor will provide equipment from its latest Radio System portfolio to boost network capacity, extend 5G coverage and enhance energy efficiency. The upgraded network will prepare the Arab carrier’s network for future capabilities like AI-driven RAN automation and advanced RAN slicing.

The agreement builds on prior collaboration between the two companies, which included pilot deployments of 5G Advanced features such as RedCap and critical IoT.