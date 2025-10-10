The new 5G-Advanced service operates on Malaysia’s nationwide 5G wholesale network run by state-owned company Digital Nasional Berhad

In sum – what to know:

Malaysia joins global 5G-A race – YTL Communications’ launch in Klang Valley makes Malaysia the ninth country worldwide to deploy 5G-Advanced tech.

Built on DNB’s wholesale network – The nationwide platform uses Ericsson 5G-A systems and operates on 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands.

Nationwide rollout by December – The Yes brand aims for full 5G-A coverage before year-end, advancing toward the country’s 6G readiness.

Malaysian carrier YTL Communications has launched a 5G-Advanced (5G-A) service in the Klang Valley region, claiming to be the first operator in the country — and the ninth globally — to roll out the technology.

The new 5G-Advanced service operates on Malaysia’s nationwide 5G wholesale network run by state-company Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), which earlier this year activated Ericsson’s 5G-A technology across its infrastructure. The network relies on the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz spectrum bands.

Located within the Greater Kuala Lumpur metropolitan area, Klang Valley is the starting point for YTL Communications’ national rollout, which the company expects to complete by December this year.

YTL Communications, which operates under the Yes brand, ranks fourth among Malaysia’s five mobile operators with 1.9 million connections as of end-September, according to GSMA Intelligence, nearly half of which are already on 5G.

David Hagerbro, president and CEO of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, said on LinkedIn that the launch represents “the next evolution of Malaysia’s 5G story,” marking the transition from standalone 5G to 5G-Advanced.

“5G Advanced unlocks the full potential of 5G through AI-driven features that make the network smarter, faster, and more efficient. It enables smoother streaming, more responsive gaming, and the foundation for future innovations in industries and public services alike. The launch by YES shows how the DNB 5G network was designed from the start to evolve and support Malaysia’s ambition to build a more connected, intelligent digital economy,” Hagerbro said.

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) had previously identified 26 operators in 15 countries investing in 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology.

GSA highlighted that the main features of 5G-Advanced, which is part of 3GPP Release 18, include integrating AI and machine learning into the network, improving multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas and enhancing the network’s energy efficiency.