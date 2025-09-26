CoreWeave expands OpenAI partnership with up to $6.5B deal

CoreWeave noted that the deal raises the total contract value between the two companies to about $22.4B

In sum – what to know:

$6.5B new agreement – CoreWeave’s latest deal raises the total value of its contracts with OpenAI to $22.4 billion, reflecting growing demand for compute.

Deepened infrastructure role – The company strengthens its position as a critical partner providing large-scale GPU capacity for OpenAI’s advanced model training and inference workloads.

Global growth push – Beyond OpenAI, the firm is investing $2 billion in U.K. AI infrastructure and launching CoreWeave Ventures to support ecosystem startups.

CoreWeave has expanded its collaboration with OpenAI through a new agreement valued at up to $6.5 billion, extending its role as a supplier of compute infrastructure for advanced AI systems.

In a release, the company noted that the deal raises the total contract value between the two companies to about $22.4 billion, making it one of the largest infrastructure partnerships in the generative AI sector.

The agreement builds on two prior deals announced earlier this year. In March, CoreWeave had announced a contract with OpenAI valued at up to $11.9 billion, followed by an additional $4 billion deal in May.

Michael Intrator, the firm’s co-founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, said: “This milestone affirms the confidence world-leading innovators place in CoreWeave’s ability to power the most demanding workloads at an unmatched pace.”

“CoreWeave has become an important partner in OpenAI’s broader infrastructure platform,” said Peter Hoeschele, VP of infrastructure and industrial compute. “By delivering compute at unmatched speed and scale, they’re helping us advance the frontier of intelligence and ensure AI’s benefits reach everyone.”

Earlier this month, the company announced a £1.5 billion ($2 billion) phase of its investment in AI data center capacity and operations in the U.K., bringing the total investment in the country to £2.5 billion. CoreWeave noted its investment will help accelerate the U.K. Government’s Compute Roadmap and provide AI labs, enterprises, the public sector, research institutions, and startups with advanced, purpose-built AI infrastructure.

The firm has recently launched CoreWeave Ventures, a new unit designed to invest in companies developing infrastructure, tools, and technologies for AI and advanced computing.

The initiative comes amid growing demand for specialized platforms and applications to support AI workloads across industries. The company said its venture arm will provide both financial resources and technical expertise, along with access to its compute infrastructure.

According to the company, CoreWeave Ventures will offer multiple forms of capital investment, accelerated use of its AI-optimized cloud platform, access to production-grade test environments, and guidance informed by its enterprise partnerships.