CoreWeave launches venture unit to invest in AI

CoreWeave has launched CoreWeave Ventures, a new unit designed to invest in companies developing infrastructure, tools, and technologies for artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computing, the firm said in a release.

The initiative comes amid growing demand for specialized platforms and applications to support AI workloads across industries. The company said its venture arm will provide both financial resources and technical expertise, along with access to its compute infrastructure.

Brannin McBee, co-founder and chief development officer at CoreWeave, described the program as an effort to extend the type of support that enabled the company’s own early growth. “Our aim with CoreWeave Ventures is to give other… founders the support they need to drive technical advancements and bring to market the next class of innovation,” he said.

According to the company, CoreWeave Ventures will offer multiple forms of capital investment, accelerated use of its AI-optimized cloud platform, access to production-grade test environments, and guidance informed by its enterprise partnerships.

Last month, the firm’s CEO Mike Intrator said that the company was in a “hypergrowth journey” and saw “unprecedented demand” for its artificial intelligence cloud services during the most recent quarter, with adoption expanding rapidly and enterprises “increasing viewing AI as a strategic imperative.”

The company saw its revenues grow more than expected, to $1.2 billion for its Q2 — a growth rate of more than 200% year-over-year.

“AI applications are beginning to permeate all areas of the economy, both through startups and enterprise, and demand for our cloud AI services is aggressively growing,” Intrator said during the quarterly call with investors.

The market for AI compute is “structurally undersupplied,” Intrator said, adding that scaling CoreWeave’s business is crucial to the company’s success. The company ended the second quarter with a contracted backlog of $30.1 billion, having seen contract expansions with hyperscaler customers as well as new customer wins that range from large enterprises to AI startups, he told analysts on the earnings call.