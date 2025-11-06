AWS announces Fastnet cable to boost transatlantic AI

David Selby, director of Global Network Infrastructure Development at AWS, told RCR Wireless News, that Fastnet strengthens AWS’s ability to maintain continuous operations for customer workloads

In sum – what to know:

Linking U.S. and Ireland – AWS’s new Fastnet cable will connect Maryland and County Cork by 2028, adding critical network diversity and resilience for cloud and AI workloads.

High capacity – Delivering more than 320 Tbps, the system can stream 12.5 million HD films simultaneously and adapt to future network demands.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced Fastnet, a new transatlantic subsea fiber optic cable system connecting Maryland, U.S., and County Cork, Ireland, scheduled to go live in 2028.

In a release, the company noted that the project adds a vital alternative route for transatlantic data traffic, improving network resilience and ensuring uninterrupted cloud and AI services for customers worldwide.

The system’s design capacity exceeds 320 terabits per second (Tbps). Strategically landing outside traditional cable corridors, Fastnet provides critical route diversity to reduce service disruptions while accommodating the data-intensive workloads of AI, edge applications, and global cloud services. It leverages advanced optical switching branching unit technology, allowing seamless redirection of data to future landing points as network needs evolve, AWS said.

Integrated directly into the firm’s global fiber network, Fastnet ensures multiple layers of redundancy and real-time traffic optimization, the company added.

“The system will enhance the resilience of AWS’s cloud infrastructure, enabling AWS to provide even more reliable service to customers operating across North America and Europe. By creating new diverse landing points in the U.S. and Ireland, Fastnet strengthens AWS’s ability to maintain continuous operations for customer workloads, including cloud computing, AI applications, and business systems,” David Selby, director of Global Network Infrastructure Development at AWS, told RCR Wireless News.

“Fastnet will strengthen our network redundancy while supporting the growing demands of cloud computing, AI, and edge applications. We’ve designed the system for long-term reliability, incorporating robust cable armoring and enhanced burial techniques. The system also includes advanced branching technology to support future expansion as demand grows,” Selby added.

Once complete, Fastnet will integrate directly into the company’s comprehensive global network, enabling rapid data rerouting and uninterrupted operations, the executive added.