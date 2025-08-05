Wireless Logic strikes again – UK firm buys US IoT MVNO Zipit Wireless

Wireless Logic has acquired US MVNO Zipit Wireless and its Canadian unit Mtrex Networks, expanding its IoT reach in North America; it is the UK firm’s 12th acquisition in just a few years.

In sum – what to know:

First US buy – first Wireless Logic purchase in US; after deals in Brazil, Israel, Singapore.

Billing tools – brings specialist IoT billing tools and strong ties with AT&T, Verizon, Rogers.

Multi-model – billed as a platform as-a-service pioneer, and white-label B2B2C vendor.

Wireless Logic’s quest for total world domination in the cellular IoT space is not finished yet; the UK firm has just closed the acquisition of US-based virtual network operator (MVNO) Zipit Wireless for an undisclosed fee. It is the UK firm’s first acquisition of a US-headquartered company, it said. The deal includes its Canadian subsidiary Mtrex Networks.

Wireless Logic has snapped up a dozen IoT providers, at least, in the last few years. The purchase of Zipit Wireless follows directly on the heels of deals for Brazil-based Arqia (2025), Israel-based Webbing (2023), and Singapore-based Blue Wireless (2023) – and extends its expansion through M&A activity further into North America. Wireless Logic’s strategy is to “expand global reach while deepening local expertise in key markets”, it said.

Headquartered in South Carolina, Zipit Wireless specialises in IoT airtime for the agriculture, security and surveillance, and digital signage markets. Mtrex Networks primarily serves the point-of-sale (PoS) market. It has long-standing relationships with Verizon and AT&T in the US, and Rogers in Canada, offering global support for NB-IoT, LTE-M, and 5G, plus other cellular technologies. It is presented as a platform-as-a-service pioneer “for more than a decade”.

The deal brings “advanced capabilities” for managing IoT billing and multi-tier connectivity, said Wireless Logic. Zipit Wireless’ white-labelled billing platform has “enabled more than $45 million in subscription revenue for OEM customers”, according to a press note. “Its platform reduces commercial complexity through automated billing and flexible subscription models, giving businesses greater control over how services are packaged and billed,” it stated.

“With purpose-built capabilities in billing and platform integration, Zipit is particularly suited to supporting B2B2C and multi-tiered IoT models. Its ability to manage complex billing chains and layered commercial relationships adds a valuable dimension to Wireless Logic’s offering.”

Wireless Logic claims to have more than 18 million devices connected across 165 countries and direct partnerships with 50-odd mobile and satellite operators. Backed by mid-market private equity firm Montagu and global investor General Atlantic.

Frank Greer, chief executive at Zipit Wireless, said: “Access to Wireless Logic’s global footprint and broader service portfolio means we can offer more choice, coverage and capability – while staying true to the hands-on support our customers rely on. It’s a strong cultural fit and we’re excited about what’s ahead.”

Oliver Tucker, co-founder and chief executive at Wireless Logic, said: “Zipit’s deep understanding of the North American market and its expertise in complex commercial models make it a welcome addition to the group. We’re delighted to have the team onboard and look forward to the opportunities this creates for our customers and partners.”