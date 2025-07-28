Viasat intros new satellite IoT service for remote industries

Viasat has launched IoT Nano, a low-power satellite IoT service using Orbcomm’s OGx tech, enabling larger, faster messages for remote industries, with broad hardware compatibility and global enterprise coverage.

US satellite provider Viasat has launched a new non-terrestrial (NTN) IoT network service for remote tracking and monitoring in industries such as agriculture, transport, utilities, and mining. Called IoT Nano, it is essentially a repackaging of Orbcomm’s proprietary OGx technology, which uses Viasat’s own L-band satellite constellation, and is an evolution of the US IoT provider’s IsatData Pro (IDP) product. It offers lower power, larger messages, and faster deliveries versus both its IDP forebear, as well as satellite IoT services based on standardised cellular NB-IoT.

As such, Viasat is offering the OGx service, incorporating the Orbcomm specification and ground infrastructure, under the IoT Nano brand via its global wholesale channels – to “reach the broadest set of customers using both Orbcomm and third-party hardware”, explained Viasat. It works with existing IDP devices in the field. It is being offered via Viasat’s enterprise business, part of its communication services “segment”. Orbcomm had a long partnership for L-band connectivity with UK-based Inmarsat, acquired by Viasat for $7.3 billion in 2023.

IoT Nano is presented for low-power IoT “even in the most challenging locations”. But it sits higher in its IoT portfolio than its non-terrestrial NB-IoT network (NB-NTN) service, based on the 3GPP (Release 17) NB-IoT standard, offering ultra-low power narrowband coverage. A spokesperson explained three differences between the two services: “One, IoT Nano allows for larger message sizes, enabling a wider range of applications with slightly higher data needs. Two, it supports fully-acknowledged messages. Three, it is optimized for GEO satellites.”

The spokesperson went on: “IoT Nano delivers scalable, low-to-medium data [rates] with efficient non-IP messaging and support for messages of up to 1MB… Where the two services differ is the message sizes, with IoT Nano being more appropriate for higher data use cases, [and] NB-NTN services better for massive-scale implementations without such large data budgets. Both services offer a module-driven approach for OEMs and solution providers.” Above these two in its portfolio, Viasat is offering satellite IoT services under the brands IoT Select, IoT Pro, and IoT VSAT.

VSAT IoT is for static offerings, and is the only one to use the Ka-band, set at 26.5-40 GHz. All the others use Viasat’s 1-2 GHz L-band geostationary (GEO) spectrum, expanded a couple of years back with the Inmarsat acquisition. Viasat reconciled parts of its combined portfolio in 2024 to bring together services from Inmarsat’s enterprise business and Viasat’s commercial land business. “L-band is well suited to highly reliable connectivity with a small footprint and low power for relatively small data use cases for industries,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson went on: “We provide a broad portfolio of services so IoT customers have a diverse range of needs, so we offer the industry’s broadest portfolio allowing customers to use the right tool for the right job. Sometimes that is small battery-powered devices sending daily measurements from a field, for which NB-NTN would be most useful; sometimes it’s an ability to take a picture of a remote location to decide further actions (IoT Nano), or sometimes it is streaming vehicle telemetry into operational AI systems or sending video (IoT Pro).

“Each service offers different benefits which vary by data rate, cost, and operational criteria depending on the customer requirement. IoT Nano is a versatile, reliable, and scalable non-IP two-way messaging service that enables the near-real time monitoring, tracking and control of remote assets and infrastructure worldwide. It is supported by a range of ultra-compact, low cost, and low-power hardware. By combining these characteristics with low latency and large message sizes, IoT Nano offers customers a highly flexible service that can support a range of use cases.”

A range of modules and devices are compatible with the new service. Viasat is adding more via its ELEVATE partner programme, it said, along with IoT developer resources. It suggested the service will open new use cases as lower-power footprints bring down hardware footprints and costs – with “smaller and cheaper solar panels, batteries, and enclosures” – and also afford greater flexibility for in-house hardware development “using embedded third-party modules”.

Viasat put the market opportunity into some context. “Modern enterprise is digital, and there is growing demand for satellite IoT services. With more applications and operational technologies demanding up-to-the-second service in remote and challenging locations, robust on-demand connectivity has never been more of a priority. Our advanced satellite network offers resilience, capacity, and is globally available. It’s built for business, with at least 99.5 percent uptime and bandwidth optimized for efficiency and value, backed by our 24/7 proactive, 360-degree protection.”

Andy Kessler, vice president for enterprise and Land Mobile at Viasat, commented: “The IoT Nano service represents a significant advancement in providing flexible, scalable, and energy-efficient IoT connectivity to businesses operating in the most remote corners of the world. By leveraging the enhanced capabilities of the Orbcomm OGx service and equipping our partner ecosystem with new low-cost modules and service capabilities, we are empowering customers with access to smarter data, more frequently, in more places, at a lower cost.”

Dave Roscoe, president of satellite IoT at Orbcomm, said: “OGx delivers faster speeds, larger messages, and lower power usage, all backed by Orbcomm’s proven terminals, network, and field support. We are excited to partner with Viasat to enable solution providers to build and scale IoT applications across industries… By lowering the cost and increasing the effectiveness of satellite connectivity, OGx makes it possible for our partners to enter new markets, expand use cases, and drive incremental growth.”