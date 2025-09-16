Siemens and TRUMPF combine on IT/OT integration for AI smart factories

German companies Siemens and TRUMPF are partnering to integrate digital solutions and AI-ready technologies into smart factories, bridging IT and OT systems with open interfaces for enhanced efficiency, flexibility, and performance.

In sum – what to know:

Collaboration – Siemens is providing digital software and automation tools; TRUMPF is providing machine-building expertise and factory solutions.

Interfaces – they are developing open IT/OT interfaces to connect shop floor machines with enterprise systems for AI-driven motion control.

Performance – customers will get better efficiency, lower costs, scalable systems, faster development, and greater flexibility in smart factories.

German duo Siemens and TRUMPF are working together to modernize industrial manufacturing by integrating digital solutions and bridging the traditional gap between IT (information technology) and OT (operational technology), they have said. Their ultimate goal is to establish AI-ready smart factories that can flex and adapt to production workloads. Siemens is contributing digital software and automation tools into the bargain; TRUMPF is bringing machine-building expertise and solutions. They said they are developing open IT/OT interfaces to connect shop floor equipment with enterprise systems and enable AI-driven motion control applications.

The collaboration draws on Siemens’ broad Xcelerator portfolio of Industry 4.0 solutions, including both in-house and partner products. A statement said: “The partnership addresses a critical challenge in modern manufacturing: the disconnect between IT and OT systems that has historically hindered production efficiency and innovation… [It] aims to deliver comprehensive solutions that bridge this gap. Both companies are working on open and interoperable IT interfaces that will help to advance AI readiness for motion control applications.”

TRUMPF is a leading supplier of factory solutions in the sheet metal industry; its collaboration with Siemens aims to optimize its machine tools and automation systems – including laser cutters, punch presses, welding equipment, robots, and material handling – for AI-ready smart factories. New open IT/OT interfaces will enable them to integrate more easily with enterprise systems. The duo are developing a modular architecture so manufacturing customers can add new machines or AI applications, and so boost efficiency and performance.

A statement explained: “Software is no longer just an add-on to hardware [but] the key differentiator… Seamless integration of hardware and software enables entirely new levels of flexibility, efficiency, and value creation. For Siemens and TRUMPF, this shift has created significant opportunities, but also new complexities. Therefore, collaboration is essential and will enable faster innovation cycles, better integration of hardware and software, and a more scalable approach to delivering solutions and value through standardized interfaces.

“It will also deliver tangible customer benefits through modular system architecture and unified system solutions. Standardized interfaces will allow for seamless connectivity between shop floor equipment and enterprise-level systems. Customers will benefit from increased operational efficiency, reduced engineering costs, and future-proof scalability by using open, modular automation solutions. These are critical to ensure future-proof AI readiness, that will permit customers to achieve faster time-to-market, improved production flexibility, and competitive operations.”

Cedrik Neike, member of the board at Siemens and chief executive at Siemens Digital Industries, said: “Real transformation in a factory begins when machines on the shop floor are connected through a shared digital backbone – so that data flows seamlessly, decisions happen faster, and production responds to changing conditions. By working with TRUMPF, we’re making that connection effortless. We’re bridging the gap between IT and OT so that manufacturers can move faster, adapt in real time, and prepare for the AI era. I’m proud to see two European champions leading the way.”

Stephan Mayer, chief executive of TRUMPF’s machine tools division, said: “TRUMPF is a leading company for smart factory solutions in the sheet metal industry. The cooperation with Siemens underpins our position as a solution provider. Thanks to the open standards, our customers will benefit even more from the digital networking of the production – from our machines to robots, grippers and part recognition with the help of AI. We’re taking industrial manufacturing to a whole new level with Siemens.”