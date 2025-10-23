Turning tail spend into telecom’s strategic advantage (Reader Forum)

Telcos can now harness AI and human insight to turn overlooked tail spend into strategic transformation

For years, tail spend was largely overlooked in procurement. Focusing on strategic infrastructure investments, telecom operators viewed these small, scattered purchases as too low-value to matter. But today, in a market where agility and compliance are critical to success, tail spend is gaining the attention it deserves.

Tail spend accounts for roughly 20% of total procurement budgets but represents 80% of transactions. For large operators with billions in external spend, that 20% can easily run into the hundreds of millions. More importantly, it touches every corner of the business, from innovation pilots and local services to ESG performance and audit integrity.

With new technology and regulations bringing huge change in telecoms, tail spend has become a critical pressure point. It’s time for telcos to rethink their approach to tail spend and turn it into a driver of digital transformation. The key lies in combining Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Human Intelligence (HI).

The risks of tail spend complexity

Tail spend in telecoms is uniquely challenging. Unlike industries with more centralized procurement models, telcos often operate across dozens of countries, each with its own systems, regulations, and supplier networks. A purchase that counts as tail in one region may be strategic in another. Because of this variability, traditional procurement systems simply aren’t built to manage the nuance.

At the same time, the life cycle of products in telecoms is non-linear. A sensor, service, or piece of software might begin as a niche requirement for a pilot but could scale rapidly. Legacy technologies may drop into the tail as they’re phased out. All of this creates a fragmented environment where tail spend is fluid and, if left unmanaged, can create risks.

Unstructured tail spend introduces multiple challenges, from maverick buying to missed savings and, most critically, non-compliance. When procurement teams can’t see what’s happening at the transactional edge, they lose the ability to control cost and ensure compliance.

Why AI alone isn’t enough

AI has emerged as a game-changer for procurement. AI platforms can process thousands of transactions in seconds, flag anomalies, recommend suppliers, and automate repetitive tasks. For telecoms, where transaction volumes are high and internal resources often stretched, AI offers a much-needed visibility boost.

However, procurement isn’t just a data problem. Algorithms may suggest the cheapest vendor, but only a human expert can spot the red flags that matter. For example, the supplier may have a history of late deliveries or have failed ESG checks in certain jurisdictions. In addition, there is the human relationship aspect that AI cannot replicate, as it can’t pick up the phone, negotiate terms, or manage nuanced supplier interactions.

The power of AI + Human Intelligence (HI)

AI has transformed procurement by bringing unmatched processing power to categories like tail spend. It can analyze thousands of low-value transactions in seconds, highlight patterns in supplier behavior, and flag potential risks or inefficiencies. This is particularly important in telecoms, where transaction volumes are high.

However, algorithms alone are not enough. AI is only as strong as the data it is trained on and may identify the lowest-cost vendor while missing critical context such as delivery failures, geopolitical exposure, or ESG non-compliance. This is where human intelligence becomes indispensable. Procurement professionals provide the judgment, contextual awareness, and negotiation skills that machines cannot replicate. By validating supplier performance and refining AI insights with real-world experience, they make the system more reliable and better aligned to strategic business goals over time.

Achieving compliance

In a regulated, global sector like telecoms, compliance is key. By leveraging AI and HI to transform their tail spend, telcos can ensure that even their smallest purchases meet internal policies and regulatory standards. With better data and oversight, it’s possible to track supplier diversity, monitor environmental impact, and ensure alignment with sustainability targets.

Gaining visibility into tail spend also opens the door to innovation. Many of the most agile and groundbreaking vendors are small, niche players that are often blocked by complex onboarding and risk processes. A streamlined procurement engine, powered by AI and guided by human expertise, brings those suppliers to the forefront.

The business case for tail spend management

Perhaps the most compelling argument for tail spend transformation is the measurable value. Data shows that a structured, AI + HI approach can deliver savings of 5% to 15%, numbers that translate to tens or even hundreds of millions for large telcos. These figures can be reinvested into network build-outs, product development, or customer experience initiatives and deliver real business value.

Managing tail spend well can also help telcos become more resilient to supply chain shocks, geopolitical volatility, and rapid technology shifts. An intelligent procurement platform that leverages AI and HI can be very responsive and allow procurement teams to pivot faster and identify and mitigate risks before they escalate into real business problems.

The tail spend growth engine

For years, tail spend has been treated as tactical and transactional. Today’s telecom landscape puts organizations under pressure to deliver innovation and build a more agile, compliant, and future-ready business.

Telecom operators already understand the strategic value of their networks. Now it’s time to apply the same thinking to the last 20% of spend. With the right approach, tail spend can become a critical platform for growth.