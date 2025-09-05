Nokia, Extreme Broadband boost Malaysian DC security

Extreme Broadband and Nokia also signed an MoU to collaborate on quantum-safe networking, enterprise connectivity, and data center services

In sum – what to know:

Six AI data centers interconnected – Nokia will link Open DC facilities across Cyberjaya, Johor Bahru, Penang, and Kedah with secure, high-performance infrastructure.

Quantum-safe networks deployed – The agreement includes advanced quantum-safe technologies, automation, and DDoS protection to improve security and future-proof operations.

Support for national strategy – The project aligns with Malaysia’s digital policies, enhancing resilience for regulated industries like banking and finance.

Finnish vendor Nokia has signed an agreement with Extreme Broadband (EBB) and its subsidiary Open DC to modernize and secure AI-focused data centers across Malaysia, the vendor said in a release.

The project stipulates the interconnection of six Open DC facilities in Cyberjaya, Johor Bahru, Penang, and Kedah using Nokia’s data center gateway, data center fabric, and quantum-safe network solutions.

As part of the deal, Extreme Broadband and Nokia also signed an MoU to collaborate on quantum-safe networking, enterprise connectivity, and data center services, including multi-cloud solutions and DDoS protection.

Open DC’s managing director, Wong Weng Yew, said: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to pioneering technologies that deliver exceptional value to our customers and contribute to Malaysia’s economic growth under the MYDIGITAL policy. Nokia’s solutions will enhance our security, scalability, and sustainability, enabling us to build connectivity hubs that support AI-driven innovation and create new revenue opportunities for enterprises.”

Kent Wong, vice president and head of IP Networks for Asia Pacific at Nokia, added: “This collaboration with Extreme Broadband will help us play a bigger role in Malaysia’s rapidly growing data center industry. The deployment will enable Open DC to leverage our data center switching, automation and quantum-safe networking technologies to provide a crucial business edge to their customers.”

Nokia also noted that the modernization program supports Malaysia’s National Cloud Computing Policy and is designed to meet strict requirements for sectors such as banking and finance.