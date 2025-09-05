Vodafone Idea launches 5G in Kolkata

To boost its 5G network in Kolkata, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Nokia to deploy advanced infrastructure, including AI-powered self-organizing networks (SON) for automated network optimization

In sum – what to know:

5G arrives in Kolkata – Vodafone Idea launched services in the city, its second 5G market in West Bengal after Siliguri, with introductory unlimited data packs starting at INR299.

Network strengthened with Nokia – Vi is partnering with Nokia to deploy AI-driven Self-Organizing Networks and energy-efficient infrastructure to improve performance in Kolkata.

4G upgrades boost capacity – Recent spectrum deployments and over 850 new sites expanded network capacity by 16% in Kolkata and 15% in the Rest of Bengal.

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out 5G services in Kolkata, making it the second city in West Bengal after Siliguri to gain access to the operator’s next-generation network.

In a release, Vi noted that subscribers with 5G-enabled smartphones in Kolkata will be able to use the service from September 5. As an introductory offer, the company is offering unlimited 5G data on recharge plans from INR299 ($3.40). The new service will support high-definition streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access.

“With our next-gen 5G alongside our robust 4G services, we aim to provide more options and an enhanced experience to our users,” said Sovan Mukherjee, business head of Kolkata and Rest of Bengal region at Vodafone Idea.

To boost its 5G network in Kolkata, Vodafone Idea has partnered with Nokia to deploy advanced infrastructure, including AI-powered Self-Organizing Networks (SON) for automated network optimization.

Alongside the 5G launch, the Indian carrier has also upgraded its 4G network in both Kolkata and the Rest of Bengal circles. Between April 2024 and June 2025, the operator deployed 900 MHz spectrum on over 2,400 sites in Kolkata and 5,400 sites in the Rest of Bengal region, while adding 850 new sites across the region. These upgrades have increased capacity by 16% in Kolkata and 15% in the Rest of Bengal.

Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group, holds mid-band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles.

The rollout is part of the telco’s phased 5G expansion across its 17 priority circles, where it has secured spectrum. To date, Vi has introduced 5G in several major cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Vodafone Idea previously told investors that launching 5G services later than its competitors has helped the company use newer technology and save costs. The carrier noted this delay allowed it to strategically adopt advanced Disaggregated Radio Access Network (RAN) systems, which improve operational efficiency, offer new capabilities and significantly reduce network deployment and maintenance expenses.

Vodafone Idea is also in process of expanding its 4G footprint across the country. Since April 2024, the company has deployed 4G on the 900 MHz band at 65,000 sites and added over 56,000 sites on the 1800 MHz, 2.1 GHz and TDD bands. These upgrades have increased 4G data capacity by 35% and boosted 4G speeds by 26%.

Vodafone Idea’s 4G network now covers 84% of the population, up from 77% in March 2024.