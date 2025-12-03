du, Nokia claim first deployment of autonomous 5G slicing

Using machine learning, du can autonomously manage network capacity based on customer requirements

In sum – what to know:

First autonomous slicing deployment – du and Nokia report the first use of 5G Advanced autonomous slicing, adding real-time, self-adjusting performance control for a wide range of applications.

Machine-learning-based RAN automation – The system monitors network conditions and automatically adjusts RAN policies to maintain performance for enterprise and consumer services, including gaming and XR.

Positioning for next-gen evolution – Executives say the deployment prepares operators for future technology shifts, including 6G, while enabling more consistent and differentiated service levels today.

Nokia and Emirati-based telco du announced what they describe as the first deployment of a 5G Advanced (5G-A) autonomous network slicing capability.

The implementation enables du to offer automated, intent-based service performance for a range of enterprise, industrial, and consumer use cases, including business-critical applications, live events, broadcasting, gaming, extended reality (XR), and AI workloads.

The Nordic vendor explained that the approach introduces self-adjusting intelligence that continuously monitors slice performance and automatically adapts 5G RAN policies in real time. The system is designed to maintain consistent service levels across diverse applications, including peak-traffic situations, Nokia added.

Using machine learning, du can autonomously manage network capacity based on customer requirements. For example, an enterprise customer in an urban area can have performance policies adjusted automatically regardless of network conditions. Similarly, when data shows congestion in a crowded area, low-latency policies can be applied automatically to support premium 5G gaming users. The autonomous slicing capability is powered by Nokia’s 5G AirScale base stations, its MantaRay platform, and rApps-based operational intelligence.

Saleem Alblooshi, CTO of du, said the collaboration supports the operator’s efforts to improve network performance and prepare for future technology cycles. “By using intent-based 5G Advanced slicing, we can ensure service consistency and guaranteed capacity for demanding customers, while positioning the network for future developments such as 6G.”

Mikko Lavanti, senior vice president for mobile networks in the Middle East and Africa at Nokia, said the implementation demonstrates ongoing co-development between operators and technology vendors. “Autonomous network slicing allows service providers to offer differentiated performance more efficiently and reliably, creating a foundation for the adoption and monetization of next-generation services.”

Earlier this year, du had launched a mobile network upgrade branded as 5G+, based on 5G-Advanced architecture.

The Arab carrier claimed the service can deliver up to double the current 5G speeds, along with lower latency and improved reliability.

According to the carrier, the rollout will support a wide range of applications, including mobile gaming, ultra-high-definition video streaming, and AI-driven apps such as real-time translation and augmented reality. The network is designed to operate independently of LTE infrastructure and will require compatible devices and SIMs, said du.

In August, du partnered with Huawei to launch 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology on its live network in the United Arab Emirates.