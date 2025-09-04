SAP boosts European cloud sovereignty offering

The new offerings give customers more deployment choices, including SAP cloud infrastructure hosted in European data centers and SAP sovereign cloud on-site operated within customer facilities

German giant SAP has expanded its sovereign cloud portfolio to strengthen Europe’s digital sovereignty and support AI adoption across public and regulated sectors, the company said in a release.

The new offerings give customers more deployment choices, including the company’s cloud infrastructure hosted in European data centers, sovereign cloud on-site operated within customer facilities, and Delos Cloud in Germany for public sector needs. All services are designed to comply with EU data protection regulations.

“Europe’s leadership in the next era of digital innovation—especially in AI—will depend on how effectively we apply AI to solve differentiated industry use cases,” said Thomas Saueressig, member of the executive board of SAP SE, customer services and delivery.

The German firm also noted that customers can select infrastructure, platform, and software options that match their security and regulatory requirements, while still using SAP’s cloud-based tools and business applications. This includes running SAP Business Suite and accessing embedded AI capabilities in sovereign environments, it said.

With a planned investment of over €20 billion ($23.3 billion), the firm emphasized that digital sovereignty is now a central part of its long-term strategy in Europe.

“The digital resilience of Europe depends on sovereignty that is secure, scalable and future-ready,” said Martin Merz, president of SAP sovereign cloud. “Our full-stack sovereign cloud offering delivers exactly that, giving customers the freedom to choose their deployment model while helping ensure compliance up to the highest standards.”

The company noted its sovereign cloud is already available in multiple European countries and will continue expanding, supported by local delivery teams and certifications.