YOU ARE AT:CarriersAT&T sues T-Mobile US over “Easy Switch” tool, alleges AI-driven data scraping
t-mobile at&t

AT&T sues T-Mobile US over “Easy Switch” tool, alleges AI-driven data scraping

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
CarriersPolicyTelco AI

T-Mobile has promoted Easy Switch as a way for new customers to join its network in as little as 15 minutes

In sum – what to know:

Easy switching – T-Mobile US has introduced a new onboarding tool, which it said allows new customers to join its network in as little as 15 minutes.

Competitor push back – AT&T has claimed in court filings that T-Mobile’s use of AI bots to access and scrape AT&T customer data is unlawful

AT&T is suing T-Mobile US in federal court over the latter’s new “Easy Switch” onboarding tool, alleging that the feature uses AI bots to unlawfully access and scrape customer data from AT&T’s systems.

T-Mobile introduced Easy Switch a few weeks ago, promoting it as a way for new customers to join its network in as little as 15 minutes via the company’s T-Life app. The AI component — the one coming under scrutiny — analyzes a user’s existing AT&T or Verizon account and suggests optimized T-Mobile plans, highlighting potential savings and service advantages.

It’s not hard to see why AT&T (and Verizon) would push back on this. Competitive pressure has been intensifying for months; AT&T CEO John Stankey recently told investors that its rivals have been “pretty aggressive” in their tactics to lure subscribers.

According to the lawsuit, AT&T alleges that T-Mobile’s “scraping tool” enables the operator to obtain “customer data from secure, password-protected websites on AT&T’s computer systems without AT&T’s consent.” On November 30, AT&T filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in a U.S. District Court in Texas, seeking to halt what it calls unauthorized access to its systems.

AT&T further claimed that after it initially detected T-Mobile scraping account data hosted on its servers, it implemented new security controls to block Easy Switch — only for T-Mobile to modify the tool overnight to bypass those protections. AT&T says this block-and-evade cycle happened two additional times.

Ahead of Easy Switch’s official December 1 launch, T-Mobile removed the scraping feature for AT&T accounts. AT&T customers are now asked to manually input account data or upload a PDF of their bill for plan comparisons. Still, AT&T argued in its brief that T-Mobile “remains intent” on accessing AT&T systems and that the underlying misconduct persists.

AT&T also stated that the Easy Switch tool still appeared to be scraping Verizon customer data.

At T-Mobile’s press event announcing Easy Switch, CEO Srini Gopalan framed the tool as a natural extension of the company’s longstanding strategy to remove friction from the wireless experience and disrupt the industry status quo. By minimizing the barriers to switching, T-Mobile aims to accelerate customer growth at the expense of legacy rivals — a strategy that is now colliding head-on with legal and competitive tensions.

Previous article
Wi-Fi 8, AI, and why the future of Wi-Fi is managed
Next article
Regular network performance testing will be key to reinforce state broadband programs, says Ookla

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats