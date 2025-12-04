AT&T sues T-Mobile US over “Easy Switch” tool, alleges AI-driven data scraping

T-Mobile has promoted Easy Switch as a way for new customers to join its network in as little as 15 minutes

In sum – what to know:

Easy switching – T-Mobile US has introduced a new onboarding tool, which it said allows new customers to join its network in as little as 15 minutes.

Competitor push back – AT&T has claimed in court filings that T-Mobile’s use of AI bots to access and scrape AT&T customer data is unlawful

AT&T is suing T-Mobile US in federal court over the latter’s new “Easy Switch” onboarding tool, alleging that the feature uses AI bots to unlawfully access and scrape customer data from AT&T’s systems.

T-Mobile introduced Easy Switch a few weeks ago, promoting it as a way for new customers to join its network in as little as 15 minutes via the company’s T-Life app. The AI component — the one coming under scrutiny — analyzes a user’s existing AT&T or Verizon account and suggests optimized T-Mobile plans, highlighting potential savings and service advantages.

It’s not hard to see why AT&T (and Verizon) would push back on this. Competitive pressure has been intensifying for months; AT&T CEO John Stankey recently told investors that its rivals have been “pretty aggressive” in their tactics to lure subscribers.

According to the lawsuit, AT&T alleges that T-Mobile’s “scraping tool” enables the operator to obtain “customer data from secure, password-protected websites on AT&T’s computer systems without AT&T’s consent.” On November 30, AT&T filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in a U.S. District Court in Texas, seeking to halt what it calls unauthorized access to its systems.

AT&T further claimed that after it initially detected T-Mobile scraping account data hosted on its servers, it implemented new security controls to block Easy Switch — only for T-Mobile to modify the tool overnight to bypass those protections. AT&T says this block-and-evade cycle happened two additional times.

Ahead of Easy Switch’s official December 1 launch, T-Mobile removed the scraping feature for AT&T accounts. AT&T customers are now asked to manually input account data or upload a PDF of their bill for plan comparisons. Still, AT&T argued in its brief that T-Mobile “remains intent” on accessing AT&T systems and that the underlying misconduct persists.

AT&T also stated that the Easy Switch tool still appeared to be scraping Verizon customer data.

At T-Mobile’s press event announcing Easy Switch, CEO Srini Gopalan framed the tool as a natural extension of the company’s longstanding strategy to remove friction from the wireless experience and disrupt the industry status quo. By minimizing the barriers to switching, T-Mobile aims to accelerate customer growth at the expense of legacy rivals — a strategy that is now colliding head-on with legal and competitive tensions.