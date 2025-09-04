Ericsson to modernize Drei Austria’s core network

As part of the modernization initiative, Ericsson will deploy its cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core solution on the Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution

In sum – what to know:

Drei Austria upgrades Core network – Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core will unify 4G and 5G operations under a cloud-native platform.

Boost for enterprise and consumers – The new system will support sectors like healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, while improving streaming, gaming, and remote work.

Long-term digital strategy – The partnership underpins Austria’s broader shift toward AI-driven operations, automation, and advanced 5G services.

Ericsson and Drei Austria have entered into a multi-year partnership to upgrade the operator’s core network, the Swedish vendor said in a release.

As part of the modernization initiative, Ericsson will deploy its cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core solution on the Ericsson Cloud Native Infrastructure Solution (CNIS), enabling Drei Austria to run both 4G and 5G on the same platform. The vendor highlighted that this upgrade will introduce greater automation and AI-driven operations, designed to improve efficiency, flexibility, and speed of service delivery.

The modernized network is expected to enable enterprise use cases across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and smart cities, as well as enhance consumer experiences such as streaming, gaming, and remote work, according to Ericsson

Ericsson Austria country manager, Alexander Sysoev, said: “This new partnership gives Drei Austria a secure, efficient, and flexible 5G Core network that enables faster innovation for both consumers and enterprises. We’re working together to build a platform that supports new services and drives Austria’s digital future.”

Rico Chemnitz, senior head of core network and infrastructure at Drei Austria, added: “With Ericsson as new technology partner we have put yet another puzzle stone to ensure the modernization of our core network and enhance network capabilities, improve service agility, increase network automation, and enable new business opportunities for our customers.”

The partnership aims to deliver a future-ready network that supports rising data demand and advanced 5G services.

Drei had launched its 5G Standalone (SA) network in the country in 2022.

In July 2021, Three Austria started trials of a 5G Standalone network in Vienna. The telco claimed to be the first of the three telecommunications providers in Austria to begin testing this technology. For the commercial launch of 5G standalone, the Austrian carrier bought its own 5G licenses for 700 and 1.5 GHz frequencies last year, which the company will fully use for 5G Standalone.