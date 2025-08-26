Europe’s 6 GHz spectrum tug-of-war (Analyst Angle)

6 GHZ spectrum is critical to achieving the EU’s 2030 Digital Decade goals and narrowing the digital divide

The European Commission is grappling with competing pressures from both the Wi‑Fi and cellular sectors over the allocation of the upper 6 GHz spectrum (6.425–7.125 GHz). This frequency range is critical to achieving the EU’s 2030 Digital Decade goals, including expanding connectivity and narrowing the digital divide — particularly for underserved and rural communities.

Regulatory crossroads in Brussels

The EU’s Radio Spectrum Policy Group (RSPG) is currently evaluating multiple band-splitting proposals between mobile networks (MFCN) and unlicensed uses (Wi‑Fi, RLAN). A 56‑page draft outlines four possible strategies, with a final recommendation expected in full at the RSPG plenary scheduled for 12 November 2025. The EU’s decision on the upper 6 GHz band will directly affect progress on the Digital Decade 2030 goals — bridging the digital divide, enabling smart cities, and ensuring Europe remains competitive in global technology leadership.

The telco push: Secure everything for 6G

A coalition of 12 major European telcos — including Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, BT, Orange, and others — has issued a coordinated appeal to regulators to allocate the entire upper 6 GHz band to mobile services. Their argument: Europe’s ability to compete in the global 6G race depends on having contiguous mid-band spectrum for high-speed, low-latency services. They warn that splitting the band would fragment the global ecosystem and hinder scale efficiencies.

The Wi-Fi Alliance: “Wi-Fi matters”

On the flip side, a broad coalition led by groups like the Wi-Fi Alliance and Dynamic Spectrum Alliance is pushing for the upper band to remain open for unlicensed use. A letter from 58 industry representatives emphasizes Wi‑Fi’s essential role in healthcare, education, public services, and industrial IoT, and warns that restricting access would hamper innovation. They argue that enabling full access would allow Europe to catch up on deploying Wi‑Fi 6E, Wi‑Fi 7, and eventually Wi‑Fi 8.

Strategic alignment and policy trajectory

This spectrum dispute transcends technical considerations. It reflects differing visions for Europe’s digital strategy under the Digital Decade initiative. Wi‑Fi proponents highlight inclusive, open-access models that serve users where they are. In contrast, telcos lean toward licensed models that centralise control and drive large‑scale cellular development.

Global context: What’s happening beyond Europe?

U.S. : The FCC made a precedent-setting move in April 2020 by opening the entire 1.2 GHz 6 GHz band (5.925–7.125 GHz) to unlicensed use, significantly expanding Wi‑Fi capacity.

: The FCC made a precedent-setting move in April 2020 by opening the entire 1.2 GHz 6 GHz band (5.925–7.125 GHz) to unlicensed use, significantly expanding Wi‑Fi capacity. Americas and Asia-Pacific : Countries across Latin America, Canada, Japan, and South Korea have mostly followed suit, opening the full band for Wi‑Fi, albeit with regional power limits and regulatory variants.

: Countries across Latin America, Canada, Japan, and South Korea have mostly followed suit, opening the full band for Wi‑Fi, albeit with regional power limits and regulatory variants. Brazil : ANATEL’s decision to reallocate the upper 6 GHz band (6.425–7.125 GHz) to IMT services significantly undermines Brazil’s early leadership in next-generation Wi-Fi and creates uncertainty for vendors, enterprises, and small ISPs that had invested in a full-band unlicensed future. By shrinking the spectrum available for Wi-Fi, the move risks slowing adoption of Wi-Fi 7 and beyond. The change shifts Brazil’s position toward a mobile-first strategy, potentially eroding its role as a global champion of inclusive broadband innovation.

: ANATEL’s decision to reallocate the upper 6 GHz band (6.425–7.125 GHz) to IMT services significantly undermines Brazil’s early leadership in next-generation Wi-Fi and creates uncertainty for vendors, enterprises, and small ISPs that had invested in a full-band unlicensed future. By shrinking the spectrum available for Wi-Fi, the move risks slowing adoption of Wi-Fi 7 and beyond. The change shifts Brazil’s position toward a mobile-first strategy, potentially eroding its role as a global champion of inclusive broadband innovation. Australia and New Zealand : Similar to Europe, these nations are still deliberating — some planning to open lower segments for unlicensed use while keeping upper portions under review.

: Similar to Europe, these nations are still deliberating — some planning to open lower segments for unlicensed use while keeping upper portions under review. India : Traditionally reserved for satellite, the upper 6 GHz band is now under consultation. Recent proposals from the government appear to lean toward partial license-free access — seen as a win by tech companies and a setback for major telecom groups. A final decision is expected ahead of WRC-27 (2027).



: Traditionally reserved for satellite, the upper 6 GHz band is now under consultation. Recent proposals from the government appear to lean toward partial license-free access — seen as a win by tech companies and a setback for major telecom groups. A final decision is expected ahead of WRC-27 (2027). China: A clear victory for the mobile industry — Beijing has allocated the upper 6 GHz band to 5G, underscoring its mobile-centric infrastructure strategy.

Why Europe’s choice matters

Ultimately, both Wi-Fi and cellular technologies face enough mid-band spectrum to meet growth if managed wisely. For users, the choice of network technology is secondary to reliability and bandwidth. However, decisions over this contested spectrum will shape future innovation, infrastructure investment, and the EU’s role in global digital leadership.