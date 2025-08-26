Amazon, partners join forces on nuclear power for AIDCs

The collaboration between Amazon, X-energy and two Korean companies covers reactor design, supply chain development, construction, investment strategies, and long-term operations

In sum – what to know:

5 GW of nuclear planned by 2039 – The partnership targets U.S. deployments of Xe-100 SMRs to power AI infrastructure, with global expansion also under consideration.

$50 billion investment envisioned – Public and private funds will be mobilized to support deployment and supply chain growth across the U.S. and South Korea.

AWS links nuclear to AI growth – Amazon highlights data center energy demand as a driver for adopting carbon-free nuclear solutions.

X-energy, Amazon, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), and Doosan Enerbility have announced a strategic partnership with the aim of deploying X-energy’s Xe-100 advanced small modular reactors (SMRs) in the United States.

In a release, X-energy noted that the initiative aims to meet rising power demand from data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and electrification.

Under the terms of the agreement, Amazon, X-energy and the Korean firms plan to deploy more than 5 GW of new nuclear capacity across the U.S. by 2039, while also considering opportunities in international markets. They also expect to mobilize up to $50 billion in public and private investment for Xe-100 projects and to expand supply chain capabilities in both the U.S. and South Korea.

The company also noted that the collaboration covers reactor design, supply chain development, construction, investment strategies, and long-term operations. The partnership also aligns with the $350 billion trade deal signed between the United States and South Korea earlier this year, which emphasized cooperation in advanced energy technologies.

“This partnership brings together proven nuclear leadership and experience from Korean industry and X-energy’s advanced reactor and fuel technology to meet a historic energy challenge,” said X-energy CEO J. Clay Sell. “By combining our expertise, we are ensuring that we are best positioned to accelerate the Xe-100 SMR into the marketplace with the unique knowledge and skills developed throughout the South Korea industrial supply chain.”

Amazon Web Services head of Worldwide Energy, Vibhu Kaushik, added: “Data centers are the critical infrastructure needed to support AI leadership, and their power needs continue to accelerate to meet the growing needs of our customers. By forming this partnership with KHNP and Doosan along with X-energy, we’re continuing to pursue innovative carbon-free solutions and technology to help meet the increasing energy demand, and we’re excited that this will help us enable over five gigawatts of new nuclear energy in the U.S.”

X-energy is already pursuing initial Xe-100 deployments in the U.S. In May 2025, its proposed project with Dow in Texas reached a milestone when its construction permit application was accepted for review by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. In Washington state, X-energy is also advancing a collaboration with Amazon and Energy Northwest that could eventually host up to 12 Xe-100 reactors.

Earlier this month, Google, Kairos Power, and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced a new collaboration aimed at meeting the U.S.’s rising energy needs while advancing the country’s leadership in next-generation nuclear power.

The initiative centers on a new power purchase agreement (PPA) between Kairos Power and TVA for the Hermes 2 Plant in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Once operational in 2030, Hermes 2 will deliver up to 50 megawatts (MW) of reliable electricity to TVA’s grid, supporting Google’s data centers in Tennessee and Alabama.

Nuclear power plants generate large amounts of electricity continuously, making them a strong candidate for supplying the baseload power AI systems need. Here are a few key reasons why this source of energy could play a crucial role:

1. Always-on power

Unlike solar or wind, nuclear power is not weather-dependent. It provides constant electricity, 24/7, 365 days a year. This reliability makes it ideal for data centers that can’t afford interruptions.

2. High energy density

This source of power is efficient. A small amount of uranium can produce far more electricity than the equivalent in coal, gas or even solar panels. This means nuclear plants can generate a lot of power using relatively little land — something that matters as data centers expand.

3. Low carbon emissions

This power produces virtually no greenhouse gas emissions during operation. As governments and companies commit to net-zero goals, nuclear power offers a way to meet rising energy needs without increasing carbon footprints.

4. Next-generation nuclear technologies

New developments in nuclear technology are making it safer, smaller and more flexible. Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), for instance, can be built near data centers or tech campuses, providing localized and dedicated power. These units are faster and cheaper to deploy than traditional nuclear plants.