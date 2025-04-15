Vodafone Idea says late 5G rollout helps lower costs

Vodafone Idea launched its commercial 5G services in Mumbai last month, about two and a half years after rival telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm

In brief – why this matters

–Vodafone Idea says its delayed 5G rollout allows use of newer, cost-efficient technologies like Disaggregated RAN.

–The company noted that 90% of its TDD radios are already 5G-ready

–Vodafone Idea is expanding 5G services to Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Patna in April 2025, following its initial launch in Mumbai.

Indian carrier Vodafone Idea recently told investors that launching 5G services later than its competitors has helped the company use newer technology and save costs. The telco launched its commercial 5G services in Mumbai last month, about two and a half years after rival telcos Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm. The carrier noted this delay allowed it to strategically adopt advanced Disaggregated Radio Access Network (RAN) systems, which improve operational efficiency, offer new capabilities, and significantly reduce network deployment and maintenance expenses.

According to Indian press reports, the operator plans to expand its 5G services to Delhi, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Patna and Mysore. The company noted that 90% of its TDD radios are already 5G-ready, and all new basebands support 5G.

Even though Vodafone Idea has a large presence in only two circles — Kerala and Mumbai— it is focusing investments in its 17 top-priority circles, which generate 99% of its revenue. The company plans to heavily invest on capital expenses over the next three years to improve its 4G and 5G networks.

The operator said it will continue with the deployment of 5G technology in India in a phased manner. The carrier had been carrying out 5G trials in various telecom circles across the country.

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest private telecom operator in India, also aims to reach at least 90% of India’s population with 4G coverage by June 2025, compared to current 77%

As part of its revival plan, Vodafone Idea had previously raised fresh funds to improve 4G coverage and roll out 5G to prevent further subscriber losses.

Vodafone Idea, which is a joint venture between the U.K.’s Vodafone Group and India’s Aditya Birla Group, would continue focusing on the 17 licensed areas or telecom circles for both 4G and 5G coverage, including roaming customers.

Vodafone Idea has concluded different deals worth $3.6 billion with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over a period of three years.

The Indian telco recently confirmed that it has allotted equity shares worth INR369.5 billion ($4.3 billion) to the Government of India. Following the allotment, the government’s shareholding in the company stands at 48.99%, up from the previous 22.6%. The development follows an order passed by the Ministry of Communications on March 29, 2025, to convert the outstanding spectrum auction dues, including deferred dues repayable after expiry of the moratorium period, into equity shares to be issued to the government.

India had 469,000 5G base stations at the end of February, according to the latest available figures from the country’s Ministry of Communications. The ministry said the number of active 5G subscribers in the country surpassed 250 million in the period — in less than two and a half years since 5G was commercially launched.

It said 5G coverage now extends to all states and 99.6% of districts nationwide.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have started their 5G rollouts in October 2022. Currently, both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Infocomm offer 5G networks in all major cities across the country. While Jio is offering standalone 5G (5G SA) technology, Airtel has so far opted for non-standalone 5G (5G NSA).