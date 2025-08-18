Türk Telekom gets ready for 5G launch

Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal emphasized that more than half of the company’s LTE base stations are already fiber-connected

In sum – what to know:

Record mobile gains – Revenue rose 13.2% year-on-year to TL 50.4 billion, with 678,000 net mobile additions and 2.5 million postpaid net adds in 12 months.

5G readiness – Türk Telekom’s 496,000 km fiber backbone now covers 33.5 million households, with 54% of LTE base stations already fiber-connected.

Concession renewal and 5G tender – The operator is close to extending its 25-year concession deal and preparing for Türkiye’s 5G spectrum auction expected later this year.

Türk Telekom is ready to lead Türkiye’s 5G transition, pointing to its extensive fiber infrastructure, record mobile growth, and sustained investments as the foundation for 5G connectivity, Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported, citing the telco’s CEO Ümit Önal.

The executive emphasized that more than half of the company’s LTE base stations are already fiber-connected, placing it in a strong position for the government’s upcoming 5G spectrum tender and rollout.

The announcement coincided with the release of Türk Telekom’s Q2 results, which showed consolidated revenue surging 13.2% year-on-year to TL50.4 billion ($1.23 billion). EBITDA rose 23% to TL21.3 billion, with a margin of 42.2%, while net profit increased 14.2% to TL4.9 billion.

Önal said the quarterly results reflected robust performances across all business lines, with mobile services delivering the largest share of growth. Türk Telekom gained 678,000 net mobile customers in the second quarter, lifting its mobile base to 28.5 million. Over the past 12 months, the operator added more than 2.5 million postpaid subscribers.

“The postpaid segment recorded the largest quarterly gain in its history with 810,000 new subscribers. This momentum is reshaping our business and positioning us for the future,” the executive said.

In the second quarter, Türk Telekom spent TL13.3 billion in capex, bringing first-half overall capex to TL21.8 billion. Since 2005, its cumulative investments in the country’s digitalization have reached $22 billion.

A key milestone ahead for the telco is the renewal of its fixed-line concession, which currently grants it control of around 80% of the country’s fiber network. The agreement expires in 2026, but Önal confirmed that negotiations are close to completion, likely securing a new 25-year term.

“We are at the threshold of a new era,” Önal said, pointing to the country’s imminent 5G tender. “Our fiber backbone, industry expertise, and LTE base stations — 54% already fiber-connected — ensure that we are fully prepared for 5G and the opportunities it will bring.”

Rival carrier Turkcell aims to enter the 5G era with the provision of 5G-Advanced (5G-A) services, the telco’s CEO, Ali Taha Koç, previously told RCR Wireless News.

The executive had noted that the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure stated that they were awaiting the appropriate market conditions for the transition to 5G technology, adding that the switch to 5G will take place in 2026. He also stated that the licensing of 5G is expected to be done during 2025.

“We continue to take determined steps towards being the best in technologies for 5G and beyond. In this context, alongside our network preparations, we continue to increase our efforts with our business partners with a focus on R&D,” the executive said.

“As Turkcell, we continue our investments to provide the highest quality internet service to our subscribers and 5G technology is a very high priority among our investments. Thanks to the 5G launch schedule, we have the opportunity to start with 5G-Advanced. With 5G-Advanced, we will provide the best mobile broadband service to our subscribers while also advancing the digitalization of the country,” added Koç.