LG CNS to develop hyperscale AI data center in Vietnam

In sum – what to know:

LG CNS expands AI infra in Vietnam – A partnership with VNPT and Korea Investment Real Asset Management will develop a hyperscale AIDC supporting digital transformation.

Comprehensive AI data center build – Project includes facility construction, hardware deployment, and network systems, targeting Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing $30.5B data center market by 2030.

Smart engineering collaboration – Beyond data centers, the partnership plans cooperation in smart factories and logistics, aligning with Vietnam’s national priorities for digital economy and automation.

LG CNS, a South Korean IT solutions provider that is part of LG Group, announced plans to build a hyperscale artificial intelligence data center (AIDC) in Vietnam, according to Korean press reports.

The Korean company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) and Korea Investment Real Asset Management at the Korea-Vietnam Business Forum in Seoul to advance with the construction of the AI facility.

LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon described the deal as an expansion of their data center operations and a key step to accelerate Vietnam’s digital transformation.

VNPT, Vietnam’s largest state-owned telecom operator, plays a central role in the country’s digital transformation, offering telecom, data center, cloud computing, and smart city services.

Under the terms of the agreement, the three parties will establish a dedicated technical working group to jointly develop the hyperscale AI data center.

The collaboration will span the full range of AI infrastructure, from facility construction and hardware such as servers and storage to network systems, including communications and connectivity, according to the reports.

Beyond the data center project, LG CNS and VNPT plan to collaborate on smart engineering areas such as smart factories and logistics.

LG CNS recently announced plans to build a KRW100 billion ($72 million) AI data center in Jakarta, Indonesia, which would be the first overseas AI-focused facility established by a Korean company.

The development will be carried out through LG Sinarmas Technology Solutions, a joint venture with Indonesia’s third-largest conglomerate, Sinar Mas Group. The JV secured the construction contract from local data center developer Kuningan Mas Gemilang (KMG).

Set to be completed by the end of 2026, the AI-driven facility will span 11 stories with a total floor area of 46,281 square meters, capable of accommodating over 100,000 servers. The project will start with 30 MW of power capacity, scaling up to 220 MW — making it the largest AI data center in Indonesia.

For this overseas initiative, LG CNS will adopt an integrated “One LG” approach, incorporating technologies from LG affiliates, including cooling systems from LG Electronics and battery platforms from LG Energy Solution.

The facility will include GPU-specialized infrastructure. It will also feature hybrid cooling systems to manage high-performance GPU heat and an environmentally friendly HVAC system that autonomously regulates temperature and humidity.

Designed with a focus on network neutrality, the data center facility will let tenants freely choose their telecom providers. Located in Menteng, central Jakarta, the data center will have proximity to national backbone infrastructure and submarine cable systems.