Three more private 5G projects – Indian refinery, Dutch railway, African chem plant

More tales of the rising momentum in the private networks market: BSNL has teed-up Numaligarh Refinery Limited in India, Nokia is supplying GSM-R (actually on 2G, with a 4G/5G evolution path) to ProRail in the Netherlands, and Vodacom is supplying private 5G (or probably 4G, actually) to a Sasol chemical plant in South Africa.

In sum – what to know:

India – BSNL will deploy India’s first private 5G network for Numaligarh Refinery, advancing Industry 4.0 and public-sector digital change.

Netherlands – Nokia and ProRail deploy world-first cloud-native GSM-R core, extending 2G rail comms and preparing for future FRMCS.

South Africa – Vodacom has deployed a private 4G/5G network for chem company Sasol, enabling secure comms for 3,000 workers, plus machines.

Private 5G at Numaligarh Refinery, India

Image: 123rf

Indian mobile operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed a deal (MoU) to deploy a private 5G network for Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), a division of state-owned Oil India Limited. It will be India’s first 5G ‘captive non-public network’ (CNPN) – private 5G, by any other name – within the Indian oil refinery sector, they said. The deployment will use a local tranche of BSNL spectrum.

BSNL called it a “historic milestone in the adoption of 5G and Industry 4.0” in India. All private 5G deployments in India, as it stands, require some involvement from the country’s mobile network operators; the national regulator is in the process of reviewing a poll of large enterprises in the country to assess demand for directly-licensed spectrum for private 5G networks – in line with the mid-band spectrum carve-up for enterprises in Europe, the US, and elsewhere.

The announcement follows on the heels of a deal between private cellular startup Tidal Wave and Kolkata-headquartered Coal India, the largest government-owned coal producer in the world. Ireland-based Druid Software is supplying the private 5G core network in the deal; the radio access network (RAN) is home-made, by Tidal Wave. The setup also uses a local tranche of licensed spectrum from operator BSNL.

The new BSNL/NRL MoU is part of a broader public-sector Industry 4.0 initiative by the Indian government; it was signed at an “Industry 4.0 workshop for central public sector enterprises” (CPSEs), organised by the Ministry of Finance in Guwahati, in the northeast Indian state of Assam, and attended by various high-ups in enterprise-facing government positions. Local Assam system integrator AMTRON was also involved.

A government statement explained: “Discussions focused on empowering CPSEs to embrace transformative Industry 4.0 technologies – including 5G CNPNs, digital twins, 3D printing with AI, ‘virtual formulation’, AR/VR/MR, IoT, and big data analytics – with a view to fostering innovation, efficiency, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.” The last phrase translates as ‘self-reliant India’, from the Covid-19 era, about the government’s strategy for economic development.

A statement from the government talked about “a new era of secure, ultra-reliable, and real-time industrial connectivity” and “potential to modernize India’s industrial base”. It said: “This initiative is a pioneering step in leveraging indigenous 5G infrastructure for mission-critical operations. NRL talked about better operational efficiency and cybersecurity, and “transformative technologies such as AR/VR-based training, digital twins, and real-time IoT”.

Robert Ravi, chairman and managing director at BSNL said: “This partnership exemplifies BSNL’s commitment to empowering India’s strategic sectors with next-generation digital infrastructure. The deployment of a dedicated 5G CNPN at NRL will mark a technological leap forward – not only in connectivity but in redefining how core industries can operate in the future.”

Private GSM-R (2G) at ProRail, Netherlands

Image: ProRail

Nokia is working with ProRail in the Netherlands, the organization responsible for the country’s railway network infrastructure, to deploy a “cloud-native” private GSM-R core network, with a migration path to a future FRMCS network. Nokia called the GSM-R upgrade a “global first for the rail industry”. It is part of a four-year project to extend the life of ProRail’s existing 2G infrastructure.

The Global System for Mobile Communications for Railway (GSM-R) standard, based on 2G, remains the default technology for private railway comms, supporting voice and data for train control and operations. The incoming Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) will be 4G/LTE-based, initially, with an evolution path to 5G. It will offer faster data, improved integration, and enhanced safety.

The initial move to a cloud-native GSM-R core will allow ProRail, and rail operators like it, to enhance safety and service reliability, decrease downtime, integrate new technologies, and accelerate the journey toward FRMCS. Nokia said the move will also afford “valuable insights into cloud-native technology”, and to “explore synergies across applications [and] enable easier integration”. Long-term total ownership costs should be reduced, as well, it said.

The Finnish firm stated: “Nokia and ProRail’s deployment shows how European rail operators can build a foundation for future-ready communications as part of the ongoing industry’s digital transformation. The timeline for this transition is crucial as rail infrastructure operators prepare for GSM-R lifecycle extensions and plan their migration to FRMCS in Europe and beyond.”

Geert Laureijssen, manager for mobile communications at ProRail, said “It is good to see that our partner Nokia is still investing substantially in the development of GSM-R. With the migration towards a cloud-native core network we lay the basis for the next 10 years of GSM-R operation and prepare for FRMCS.”

Emanuele Di Liberto, head of global rail business at Nokia, said: “Railways are a cornerstone of green and efficient mobility. By beginning the transition to a cloud-native architecture, ProRail is ensuring its communication systems remain secure, reliable, and open to future innovation.”



Nokia will install and maintain a cloud-native core infrastructure (its Nokia Cloud Platform), covering assurance (Nokia Assurance Center), packet core (Cloud Mobility Manager, Cloud Mobility Gateway), registers, and data center ‘fabric’. The project will also include upgrades for its MantaRay network management system for all radio and mobile core technologies, plus automated network backup, and IP and microwave automation.

Private 4G/5G at Sasol, South Africa

Image: Sasol

Vodacom Business has deployed a private 4G/5G (TBC) network for chemical company Sasol at a synthetic fuel facility in Secunda, in the Mpumalanga province in eastern South Africa. The setup “integrates Vodacom’s robust network infrastructure with Sasol’s systems”, a statement said. It appears, at least, to be an all-edge deployment, with radio access (RAN) and core networks on the Sasol site. There is no word on network vendors or spectrum.

Vodacom Business explained: “An MPN (mobile private network) solution… deliver(s) optimal connectivity in regions where public networks may be unreliable or unavailable. An MPN solution differs from a public mobile network in that it provides exclusive access to a particular facility or business, which ensures the network is optimised for its specific use case. Other key advantages… include greater control, customisability, increased security and reduced latency.

“Additionally, the architecture ensures that data never leaves the site, providing low latency and high uptime and making it easier to build redundancy. With a facility like Sasol’s, it’s always mission-critical, which is why having an on-site local network that offers secure and reliable connectivity and enables seamless communication is important.”

The network covers “everyone working across [Sasol’s] massive operation”, around 3,000 people. It would have taken a “huge amount of infrastructure across the site” to do the same with Wi-Fi, said Vodacom Business. Such an alternative would have been “not only time-consuming and extremely costly but also highly inefficient”, it stated. The network connects employees, equipment, and assets, it said.

It stated: “[It] enables real-time and remote monitoring, improves safety and compliance, streamlines asset management, boosts collaboration and optimises overall operational efficiency.

Victor Bester, executive vice president of operations at Sasol, said: “As part of our digitalisation journey, there is a focus on utilising technology to improve processes that impact safety and efficiency across our facilities. This allows us to accelerate these efforts through improved connectivity and control of the mobile network deployed at our Secunda production facility… [It] creates opportunities to do things differently and grow our digital maturity.”

Peter Malebye, managing executive at Vodacom Business, said: “Our MPN solution provides a dedicated, secure, and high-performance mobile network tailored to meet the specific needs of Sasol’s operations. It delivers the scalability and reliability required to ensure continuity for its mission-and business-critical applications.. [and to] bring in other innovations, such as digital twins or enable remote and autonomous operations to improve planning.”

He added: “While MPNs are becoming increasingly relevant in South Africa, they are not yet as widespread as traditional public networks. Vodacom Business has been a pioneer in developing tailored MPN offerings for clients in the southern African region. When Sasol turned to us to embark on this digital journey, it was a privilege to… provide solutions to transform its operations while making a positive impact on our country’s industrial sector.”