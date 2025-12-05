BSNL reaches nearly 100,000 4G sites in India

BSNL plans to roll out 5G services in Delhi and Mumbai by December 2025, according to recent reports

In sum – what to know:

97,068 4G sites installed, 93,511 live – Government data shows rapid progress in BSNL’s indigenous rollout, with equipment designed for future 5G activation.

Fully 5G-upgradable – Minister Pemmasani confirmed that the deployed radio gear can transition to 5G “from a technology perspective,” supporting BSNL’s long-term modernization.

Power and reliability upgrades – BSNL is replacing ageing batteries, adding DG sets, and rolling out solar power across new sites to strengthen service performance.

Indian state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has installed 97,068 indigenously developed 4G sites, with 93,511 operational as of October 31, according the latest figures provided by the Indian government.

Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said the installed equipment is technically upgradable to 5G technology. He noted that BSNL’s rollout also aligns with several government-backed programs, including the 4G saturation scheme.

“Supply of 4G equipment has started from September 2023, and as on October 31, 2025, total 97,068 4G sites have been installed, and 93,511 sites are on-air. The equipment is 5G upgradable from a technology perspective,” Sekhar said.

To improve reliability, the Indian carrier is replacing ageing batteries, deploying DG sets in priority zones, and installing solar power systems at most new 4G tower locations under the Digital Bharat Nidhi program.

The government has also urged BSNL’s leadership to focus on service quality and pursue new revenue opportunities as the operator advances its broader diversification plans.

Government officials recently said that the upgrade to 5G technology will rely entirely on India’s homegrown telecom stack, developed by C-DOT, Tejas Networks, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

BSNL plans to roll out 5G services in Delhi and Mumbai by December 2025, local press recently reported, citing a senior official from the country’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The report noted that the equipment used for the operator’s indigenously developed network has reportedly performed well during testing and is being readied for commercial deployment.