Nokia said that the deal includes its latest AirScale portfolio, featuring Habrok Massive MIMO radios and AirScale baseband units

In sum – what to know:

Network overhaul – The agreement covers 4G modernization and 5G expansion across Western Japan using Nokia’s AirScale portfolio.

AI at the core – Nokia’s MantaRay solution will boost automation, energy efficiency, and network optimization through advanced AI capabilities.

6G research – The two companies continue joint R&D efforts in AI-RAN and 6G, including Massive MIMO trials in Tokyo’s 7 GHz band.

Finnish vendor Nokia has deepened its partnership with Japanese carrier SoftBank through a new agreement to modernize and expand the operator’s 4G and 5G radio access networks across Western Japan.

In a release, Nokia said that the deal includes its latest AirScale portfolio, featuring Habrok Massive MIMO radios and AirScale baseband units powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. These systems are designed to deliver higher capacity and coverage with significantly improved energy efficiency, the Nordic vendor said.

The deployment will also incorporate Nokia’s AI-driven MantaRay solution for network management and automation, enabling enhanced Self-Organizing Network (SON) functions and more intelligent resource allocation, the vendor added.

Both companies are founding members of the AI-RAN Alliance and are jointly researching AI-RAN and 6G technologies, including virtualized RAN platforms and field trials in Tokyo’s 7 GHz band using Massive MIMO.

“This expanded collaboration with SoftBank highlights the strength of our long-standing partnership,” said Mark Atkinson, head of RAN at Nokia. “Our AI-infused solutions offer best-in-class performance and energy efficiency to advance toward the next generation of 5G.”

Hideyuki Tsukuda, executive vice president and CTO of SoftBank, added: “This partnership enables us to build a smarter, greener 5G network powered by AI — enhancing efficiency, reducing emissions, and improving customer experience.”

Last month, SoftBank and Samsung Electronics had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly research and develop next-generation communications technologies, including 6G and AI-based Radio Access Network (AI-RAN) innovations.

The agreement outlines four focus areas: 6G, AI for RAN, AI and RAN, and Large Telecom Model (LTM). The two companies will select specific areas for joint development, combining Samsung’s advanced research capabilities with SoftBank’s network deployment expertise to identify new use cases and demonstrate real-world applications.

AI-RAN is expected to play a central role in the evolution toward 6G mobile systems. By processing traffic data in real time between base stations and servers, the technology can fine-tune connections, cut latency, and boost capacity.