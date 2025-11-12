SaskTel deploys Samsung’s cloud-native 4G and 5G core

Last year, SaskTel, Samsung Canada, and Innovation Saskatchewan announced the launch of a 5G innovation lab in Canada’s Saskatchewan province

In sum – what to know:

SaskTel deploys Samsung’s cloud-native 4G/5G Core – improving network agility, automation, and readiness for emerging digital services.

Spectrum integration boosts network speeds – performance will increase with 3.5 GHz and 3.8 GHz bands and later with 5G SA Core.

Partnership strengthens provincial coverage – nearly 90% of Saskatchewan’s population now benefits from enhanced connectivity and lower latency.

Canadian carrier SaskTel has begun deploying Samsung’s cloud-native 4G and 5G Core, marking a key step in the modernization of its wireless infrastructure across Saskatchewan.

In a release, the Korean vendor noted that the rollout aims to improve network performance and support new digital services.

Samsung’s virtualized core replaces traditional telecom architecture with a containerized, service-based platform that allows faster service deployment, greater automation, and more efficient resource management. The move supports SaskTel’s ongoing 5G expansion, which now reaches nearly 90% of the province’s population, the Asian vendor said.

“We at SaskTel are proud to launch Samsung’s Core on our network, which will serve as a transformative step toward accelerating innovation and enhancing the everyday wireless experience for our customers,” said Charlene Gavel, SaskTel president and CEO.

The implementation, combined with the operator’s 3.8 GHz and 3.5GHz spectrum, is expected to deliver faster speeds and lower latency. Future upgrades will include Samsung’s 5G Standalone (SA) Core for additional performance gains, said Samsung.

The collaboration between the Canadian telco and Samsung began with the launch of SaskTel’s 5G network in 2021 and continues to expand capabilities for smart agriculture, healthcare, education, and connected devices.

Last year, SaskTel, Samsung Canada and Innovation Saskatchewan had announced the launch of a 5G innovation lab in Canada’s Saskatchewan province.

At the time of the launch, Samsung said that the SaskTel 5G Innovation Lab was designed and equipped to provide local businesses, university students, researchers and other innovators with the tools and facilities to take advantage of the full potential of 5G technology and develop innovative solutions with the aim of improving communication and connectivity across Saskatchewan.

The 5G Labs was expected to benefit the province’s core industries like agriculture, mining and health care as well as Internet of Things (IoT) companies that rely on the advantages of a 5G network.