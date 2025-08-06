LG CNS to build Korea’s first overseas AIDC in Jakarta

For this overseas initiative, LG CNS will adopt an integrated “One LG” approach, incorporating technologies from LG affiliates

LG CNS, the IT solutions arm of LG Group, announced plans to build a KRW100 billion ($72 million) AI data center in Jakarta, Indonesia, according to local press reports.

This investment marks the first overseas AI-focused facility established by a Korean company.

The development will be carried out through LG Sinarmas Technology Solutions, a joint venture with Indonesia’s third-largest conglomerate, Sinar Mas Group. The JV secured the construction contract from local data center developer Kuningan Mas Gemilang (KMG), according to the report.

Set to be completed by the end of 2026, the AI-driven facility will span 11 stories with a total floor area of 46,281 square meters, capable of accommodating over 100,000 servers. The project will start with 30 MW of power capacity, scaling up to 220 MW — making it the largest AI data center in Indonesia, the report said.

For this overseas initiative, LG CNS will adopt an integrated “One LG” approach, incorporating technologies from LG affiliates, including cooling systems from LG Electronics and battery platforms from LG Energy Solution, the report added.

The facility will include GPU-specialized infrastructure. It will also feature hybrid cooling systems to manage high-performance GPU heat and an environmentally friendly HVAC system that autonomously regulates temperature and humidity.

Designed with a focus on network neutrality, the data center facility will let tenants freely choose their telecom providers. Located in Menteng, central Jakarta, the data center will enjoy proximity to national backbone infrastructure and submarine cable systems, the report added.

“Through this project, LG CNS aims to grow our AI data center footprint across Southeast Asia, including Singapore and Malaysia,” said CEO Hyun Shin-kyun.

Last month, a local press report noted that LG Uplus was about to launch a verification project for AI-based data center cooling technologies in partnership with LG Electronics and LG CNS. The initiative will combine artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twin technology with the goal of improving cooling efficiency and reduce energy consumption at LG Uplus facilities.

The collaboration aims to control cooling systems with AI and simulate operations with digital-twin technology to cut cooling energy usage by up to 10%. The verification will start in September at the Pyeongchon 2 Center, where AI algorithms and digital twin models will be applied to chillers and computer room air conditioning (CRAC) units. Successful results are expected to be scaled across LG Uplus’s data centers, including the upcoming Paju Center.

Currently, LG Uplus manages several data centers — Pyeongchon 1 and 2, Gasan and Seocho 1 — via an integrated operations platform, with plans to expand this system to Nonhyeon and Sangam by the end of the year. The Paju data center, set to open next year, will incorporate the AI-based operations system from the outset, the report added.

The project, which aims to build proprietary, in-house technology that strengthens the group’s data center competitiveness, will be developed in three phases: optimization of cooling and air conditioning, predictive maintenance, and expanded integration of power and equipment monitoring.

To support this initiative, LG Uplus has established a dedicated proof-of-concept testing room at the Pyeongchon 2 data center to collect real-time data and validate the AI controls.