In sum – what to know:

AWS inks 80MW wind power deal in India – The agreement with Gentari supports the company’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and will generate 300,000 MWh of clean energy yearly.

Part of Karur Wind Development zone – The Tamil Nadu region hosts several major wind projects and a 2.5 GW transmission system, strengthening its role as a renewable energy hub.

Supports the firm’s $8.3B India expansion – The clean energy will help power AWS’s growing cloud infrastructure in India, including facilities in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Malaysia-based renewable energy company Gentari for 80MW of wind energy in Tamil Nadu, India.

Local press reports stated that the renewable energy deal is part of the broader Karur Wind Development zone and is expected to produce around 300,000 MWh of clean electricity annually once operations begin in mid-2027.

Gentari is the clean energy subsidiary of Malaysian energy giant Petronas and is actively expanding its footprint across the region. The agreement builds on a previous collaboration signed in 2023 in which the two firms agreed to explore decarbonization and sustainability initiatives.

“This partnership moves us closer to our 2040 net-zero goal,” said Jeff Johnson, AWS managing director for ASEAN.

The wind farm is one of several major projects in the Karur region, which is also home to wind developments by Everrenew Energy (100.8 MW) and Tata Power (198 MW), alongside Adani’s Karur Transmission project, which is capable of moving up to 2.5 GW of wind power from the area.

This new PPA builds on the firm’s growing renewable portfolio in India. In February, the company signed agreements totaling 199 MW with CleanMax and BluePine Energy for wind farms in Karnataka and other locations. The renewable energy will support AWS’s expanding data center operations in India.

Earlier this year, AWS has pledged to invest $8.3 billion to expand its cloud infrastructure in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region, located in Maharashtra, India.

The commitment had been formalized through a MoU signed on January 22, 2025, during the World Economic Forum 2025.

The U.S. company launched its first Indian cloud region in Mumbai in 2016, investing $3.7 billion in the region between 2016 and 2022. A second cloud region followed in Hyderabad in 2022.

The $8.3 billion investment in Mumbai is part of a broader commitment to India, with AWS planning to invest $12.7 billion nationwide, as announced in May 2023.

According to a previous report from Indian newspaper The Hindu, AWS also revealed plans at WEF 2025 to invest $6.95 billion in its Telangana (Hyderabad) region.