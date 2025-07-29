MediaTek shapes the future of connectivity with 6G

AI-powered devices and satellite Non-terrestrial Networks (NTN) take center stage in next-gen innovation

While 5G continues to evolve with the ongoing shift to 5G Standalone and the early rollout of 5G-Advanced networks, research, development, and standardization efforts for 6G are already well underway across academia, industry, and the 3GPP. Although specific use cases are still emerging and dependent on broader ecosystem maturity, 6G is widely envisioned as an AI-native system that will be 100 times faster than 5G, with latency measured in microseconds. This leap in performance could enable transformative capabilities such as the tactile internet, immersive experiences, and remote operations.

As with any generational shift in cellular technology, communications service providers (CSPs) will need to acquire and deploy new spectrum. Although still early in the standards process, candidate bands for 6G have been identified. Foremost among them is FR3 spectrum — also known as upper mid-band — ranging from 7.125 GHz to 24.25 GHz. This band offers a balance of coverage and capacity, supported by wide channel bandwidths. Notably, FR3 frequencies are also well suited for non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), which are expected to play a vital role in achieving ubiquitous 6G connectivity.

3GPP has outlined a broad set of priorities for 6G standardization, which will crystallize over the next several years ahead of expected commercialization around 2030. These include:

Increased speeds and reduced latency, as noted above

Use of upper-mid band as well as sub-THz and THz frequencies

AI for network automation, management, optimization, and resource allocation

Massive device connectivity — think billions of IoT devices

Holographic communications

End-to-end energy efficiency

Advanced spectrum utilization

Further development of NTNs and integration of NTNs with terrestrial networks (TNs)

While many of these priorities pertain to infrastructure and applications that are still years out, MediaTek is already focused on enhancing the user experience through on-device AI and NTN innovation. “With 6G on the horizon, we’re already laying the groundwork for its adoption,” said Dr. James Chen, vice president of product technology marketing at MediaTek, in an interview with RCR Wireless News.

He continued: “In the meantime, we are looking at how do we infuse certain elements of 6G into 5G devices today.” Citing MediaTek’s market-leading shipment volume for smartphone systems-on-chip, Chen said, “We believe one of the areas is modem AI, which can have the a significant impact in smartphones.” MediaTek AI infused modem capabilities run the gamut from increased energy efficiency and improved cell edge coverage to AI-enabled packet classification and quality of service (QoS) management for resource-intensive use cases like gaming.

“But we are not stopping there,” added Chen. “MediaTek is also infusing AI into its solutions for broadband gateways.” This is accomplished through a three-tiered framework that enhances end user quality of experience (QoS), reduces service providers’ operational costs, all while enabling new services. This three-tiered framework involves:

Level 1: Analytic AI — traffic classification, anomaly detection, and power saving.

Level 2: Generative AI — summarization, enhanced detection recommendations, and video analytics.

Level 3: Agentic AI — agentic network management and troubleshooting.



Just as MediaTek is proactively applying AI to 5G modems and devices today, the company is also advancing its vision for always-connected experiences by helping shape the future of space-based communications, an important component of 6G. With NTNs poised to fill coverage gaps, enable global roaming, and support mission-critical communications in hard-to-reach areas, MediaTek sees NTN and TN integration as essential to fulfilling 6G’s promise of ubiquitous connectivity.

To that end, MediaTek has driven the development of low bandwidth NTN (IOT-NTN), and for high bandwidth NR-NTN which is crucial to the ongoing integration of NTNs and TNs. Regarding low-bandwidth IOT-NTN, MediaTek in 2022 launched its MT6825; this supports satellite-based messaging, tracking, and emergency services for handsets, and large-scale satellite IoT applications like remote utility monitoring, infrastructure management, connected agriculture, fleet management, and more.

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year, MediaTek, in collaboration with Eutelsat Group and Airbus Defense and Space, trialed 5G-advanced connectivity using OneWeb’s low earth orbit (LEO) satellites. This is a key step in the ongoing commercialization of 5G-Advanced and, in the future, the tight integration of earth- and space-based communications systems.

“We have seen tremendous interest in our solutions for both IOT-NTN and NR-NTN,” commented Chen. “NTN opens up new use cases as well as improving upon existing applications. Imagine always having pervasive connectivity as your autonomous car drives you from coast-to-coast. Broadband internet will be omnipresent no matter if you are working from a remote corner of the world or taking a vacation with your family on a cruise ship. MediaTek will be the first to enable this vision of pervasive broadband by combining NTN with terrestrial based technology going forward.”

6G is poised to transform global connectivity with new spectrum, deep AI integration, and the convergence of TNs with satellite-based connectivity and services. MediaTek is not just preparing for this future — it is actively shaping it today. From pioneering NR-NTN to embedding intelligent capabilities into its 5G platforms, MediaTek is building the bridge from today’s networks to tomorrow’s 6G world.

For more resources from MediaTek, check out the following: