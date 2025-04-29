Wi-Fi 7 is about more than just speed — MediaTek implementations leverage MLO to boost throughput and dramatically reduce latency

Wi-Fi 7 is more than just an upgrade in wireless speed—it’s a transformative shift in architecture, performance, and reliability. At the heart of this shift is Multi-Link Operation (MLO), the defining feature of Wi-Fi 7, and a key focus of the MediaTek Filogic platform.

Less advanced Wi-Fi systems operate on a single band at a time. With Wi-Fi 7, MLO changes the game by enabling concurrent data transmission across multiple frequency bands — 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz. This dramatically reduces latency and enhances link consistency, particularly in congested environments. As Stephane Renaud, Director of Product Technology Marketing at MediaTek, explains, “MLO is the key feature of Wi-Fi 7… It creates a logical communication link that can use one or more bands at the same time, seamlessly.”

The introduction of MLO into Wi-Fi systems represents a significant departure from legacy chip architectures used in access points and gateways. Implementing it, however, isn’t simple; it requires rethinking the way traffic is managed across bands.

MediaTek’s unique architecture

MediaTek on the ‘radical change in architecture’ for Wi-Fi 7 2

Rather than bolting MLO onto a traditional multi-chip setup, MediaTek built a cohesive, self-contained architecture in its Filogic 880 platform. The company integrates a single baseband that handles all Wi-Fi 7 operations, coordinating traffic across up to three RFICs. This tight integration reduces propagation delay between MAC and RF layers, improving latency and overall throughput.

“You offload all the Wi-Fi MAC operations to the baseband,” Stephane explained. This approach brings the control plane closer to the air interface, reducing response time and improving network agility—especially critical for real-time applications like video conferencing, AR/VR, and gaming.

Additionally, Filogic 880 MLO can efficiently perform seamless band switching of Wi-Fi 7 clients. That is a new way for Wi-Fi 7 devices connected to the Access Point to change band without service interruption, a feature that is fundamental for most smartphones and tablets that support a single band at the time.

MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 7 solutions also support advanced features like preamble puncturing, which allows devices to operate on most of a wideband channel even in the presence of interference. This stands in contrast to previous generations, where interference could compromise the entire channel.

These technical capabilities aren’t just theoretical. MediaTek’s Filogic platform is already in commercial deployments, including powering Verizon’s Business Internet Gateway—a device that merges tri-band Wi-Fi 7 with 5G to deliver enterprise-grade performance for small and mid-sized businesses.

Designed for the future

Wi-Fi 7 represents a foundational shift, but MediaTek is already thinking ahead. With Wi-Fi 8 expected to expand on multi-band orchestration and mesh coordination, MediaTek’s architectural decisions today pave the way for seamless future upgrades.

“We’re already investing in Wi-Fi 8,” says Stephane. “The best way to support it is reusing the architectural choices we’ve made with Wi-Fi 7.”

With the latest generation of Wi-Fi, speed is just the beginning. MediaTek’s Filogic platform reimagines how wireless systems are built—reducing latency, improving reliability, and laying the groundwork for the next generation of connectivity.

Click here for additional information on MediaTek’s Filogic Wi-Fi 7 platform. And read this article to learn why agentic AI in home gateways could be a game-changer for operators.