CoreWeave plans $6 billion AI data center in Pennsylvania

CoreWeave also stated that the data center facility will be equipped to run advanced AI computing infrastructure and is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its U.S. data center footprint

In sum – what to know:

Major AI investment – CoreWeave will spend over $6 billion to build a large-scale data center in Lancaster County, targeting 100 MW of AI compute with potential to triple.

National policy backdrop – The announcement aligns with federal and state efforts to promote domestic AI infrastructure.

Job creation and regional impact – Construction will create 600 jobs, with long-term staffing projected at 175. The site is intended to serve the Mid-Atlantic as a key node in CoreWeave’s AI network.

AI cloud company CoreWeave announced plans to invest over $6 billion to develop a large-scale data center in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, with the main aim of supporting high-performance AI workloads.

In a release, the firm said that the site will initially support 100 megawatts (MW) of power capacity, with the potential to expand to 300 MW. CoreWeave also stated that the data center facility will be equipped to run advanced AI computing infrastructure and is part of the company’s broader strategy to expand its U.S. data center footprint.

The announcement was made in connection with a CEO roundtable attended by President Donald Trump during the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit.

CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator, said: “This data center will accelerate innovation and drive economic growth across the region.”

The construction of the new facility is expected to generate around 600 temporary jobs. Once operational, the site will employ approximately 70 full-time staff, eventually scaling to about 175 positions. The facility is intended to serve the Mid-Atlantic as a regional hub for AI infrastructure.

The project is being co-developed by Chirisa Technology Parks and Machine Investment Group, while CoreWeave will serve as the sole tenant. The companies will partner on all facets of workforce recruitment and community engagement, establishing a model for regional AI infrastructure that delivers long-term economic growth and community impact, the firm said.

CoreWeave operates 33 data centers globally, including 28 in the United States.

Earlier this month, CoreWeave announced it is to buy data center developer Core Scientific for approximately $9 billion. The all-stock transaction will see CoreWeave take charge of approximately 1.3 GW of power across Core Scientific’s national data center footprint, with an incremental 1 GW of gross power available for expansion.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals. Core Scientific has sites across North Dakota, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma.

CoreWeave said it expects to generate major cost savings by streamlining business operations and eliminating lease overheads. It estimated some $500 million in annual run rate cost savings by the end of 2027. It also removes $10 billion of cumulative future lease overhead fees, which had been due for existing contractual sites over a period of 12 years.

The acquisition will enable it to pursue infrastructure financing strategies to fund committed capital expenditures, reducing its overall cost of capital. It will also gain greater control over a critical power footprint with an option on future power capacity.

CoreWeave had previously attempted to acquire Core Scientific in June 2024, offering $1 billion for the company – an offer that was rejected by Core Scientific,

In March, CoreWeave announced a strategic agreement to deliver AI infrastructure to OpenAI, expanding the latter’s compute capacity for training and delivering its latest models at scale to its hundreds of millions of users around the world. The contract value is worth up to $11.9 billion.