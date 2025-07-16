Telecom at a crossroads: Monetizing data, fighting fraud and scaling for the future (Reader Forum)

Rising fraud rates, encrypted traffic and infrastructure costs are compounding the pressure for telcos

The telecom industry is being squeezed from all sides. Data traffic is exploding, fueled by 5G, streaming and IoT — pushing networks to their limits. At the same time, growing regulatory scrutiny is limiting flexibility and increasing compliance costs, forcing telecom operators to find new ways to scale and remain competitive.

Rising fraud rates, encrypted traffic and infrastructure costs are compounding the pressure. Operators must now balance service quality, cost control, and regulatory compliance, all while preparing for even greater data surges. The path forward requires a new approach to traffic management.

Closing the revenue gap in a high-demand data economy

As data consumption continues to surge, especially with the growth of 5G access compared to 4G, operators are under pressure to manage rising infrastructure costs without the option to raise prices easily.

To deliver these services, operators need a detailed view of how their networks are being used, not just who is using them, but when, how and for what. This kind of visibility helps them tailor services, improve performance and focus on the most valuable traffic.

Encrypted traffic is obscuring network insight

Around 87% of cyber threats now hide within encrypted traffic. While encryption is essential for user privacy, it significantly limits operators’ visibility into network behavior. Traditional systems can no longer detect anomalies, classify application types or even enforce policies effectively.

Modern traffic management systems address this challenge by analysing flow metadata such as app types, routing behaviour and traffic volume, without decrypting content. This maintains privacy while restoring visibility and control over network activity.

Data bypass fraud Is costing operators millions

Data charging bypass is one of the fastest-growing forms of telecom fraud. Attackers use methods like SNI spoofing and proxies to avoid data charges, costing operators up to $80,000 per incident. These techniques are easy to share online, allowing fraud campaigns to spread quickly and adapt faster than most defence systems can respond.

To prevent revenue loss and protect service quality, operators need systems that detect and block these attacks in real time, without compromising legitimate user traffic.

Why smarter traffic management is now business-critical

Next-generation traffic management solutions must go beyond packet routing. Operators need tools that can enforce policy, detect fraud, optimize network use and support monetization strategies all in real-time. Examples include:

Real-time fraud detection and mitigation: Identifies abnormal traffic patterns and stops fraud before it impacts users. This protects revenue and reduces costly incidents. Cross-network optimisation: Adapts dynamically across mobile, Wi-Fi and satellite networks. Ensures a consistent experience as users move between access points. Policy enforcement and regulatory compliance: Implements usage-based rules aligned with regional legislation. Prevents policy breaches without overreaching into private content. Encrypted flow analysis without decryption: Allows traffic visibility and classification without breaching user confidentiality. Supports anomaly detection, usage-based pricing and congestion management. Anomaly detection at scale: Detects performance bottlenecks, security issues and application misbehavior. Reduces downtime and supports high availability.

These capabilities make traffic management not just a network tool, but a business enabler.

Operational control starts at the network edge

As more operators move toward decentralized architectures, the network edge is becoming critical for control and cost efficiency. With technologies like Open RAN, hybrid cloud and network slicing, telecoms can now deploy traffic tools closer to the user, improving latency, reducing backhaul strain and accelerating fraud response.

Edge-deployed traffic systems also support differentiated service tiers, such as enterprise data packages or low-latency subscriptions, without needing core infrastructure overhauls.

Regulatory support is essential for sustainable connectivity

Efficient data traffic management cannot succeed without a supportive regulatory environment. Current frameworks often treat traffic as generic bytes or speed thresholds. In reality, networks need flexibility to treat traffic based on its type, time sensitivity and risk level.

By enabling intelligent classification and application-aware management, regulators can help operators improve quality of service, reduce fraud and extend the lifespan of expensive infrastructure, all while preserving privacy and neutrality.

Future-proofing telecom through smarter data strategy

Telecom operators must act now. With data demand accelerating and fraud evolving, intelligent traffic management offers the most viable path forward. By combining encrypted flow analysis and edge processing, operators can scale their networks to protect their revenue and prepare for the next phase of digital connectivity.

Those who invest early will gain not just efficiency, but long-term competitive advantage.