Oracle to invest $3 billion in AI, cloud in Europe

In sum – what to know:

Oracle expands EU infra – Oracle will invest $3 billion over five years in cloud and AI capacity across Germany and the Netherlands to meet demand from enterprises, public sector users and AI developers.

Dutch AI growth focus – A $1 billion investment in Amsterdam will expand Oracle’s AI and sovereign cloud capabilities, targeting key Dutch industries and supporting small businesses and tech startups.

German public sector readiness – Oracle’s $2 billion Frankfurt investment aims to support government and industry adoption of AI and sovereign cloud infrastructure, in line with national digital transformation priorities.

U.S tech giant Oracle plans to invest $3 billion over five years in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure across the Netherlands and Germany, expanding its European footprint amid rising demand for sovereign AI and data services, according to two separate releases.

In the Netherlands, the company will invest $1 billion to expand capacity in the so-called Amsterdam region. The company says the expansion will add to its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and enable local organizations—including startups and public institutions—to access AI infrastructure and sovereign cloud services.

Wilfred Scholman, vice president and Netherlands country leader at Oracle, said: “Organizations in the Netherlands are rapidly embracing AI and new technologies. The Dutch government has made clear its ambition to establish a strong technology industry ecosystem in the Netherlands. … This investment … reaffirms our commitment to help organizations … innovate with data and AI.”

The initiative will focus on sectors such as financial services, logistics, life sciences and energy. Oracle highlighted its local capabilities to meet regulatory and latency requirements with tools like OCI Dedicated Region, Oracle Cloud@Customer and the Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud, which operates in compliance with EU data governance standards.

Separately, Oracle will invest $2 billion in its Frankfurt cloud region over the same five-year period. The U.S. company stated that the investment in Germany is intended to support public and private sector organizations looking to adopt AI and cloud computing, including those in highly regulated industries.

Karsten Wildberger, federal minister for digital transformation and government modernization, said: “Oracle’s strategic investment underscores that Germany is an attractive location for digital innovations and investments. It strengthens our digital infrastructure and enables companies and public authorities to benefit from state-of-the-art AI and cloud technologies.”

“With our plans to invest U.S. $2 billion in AI infrastructure and cloud computing over the next five years, we are helping organizations across Germany accelerate their AI and cloud journeys,” added Thorsten Herrmann, SVP and Germany country leader at the software firm.

The company stated the expansion will support sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, renewable energy, scientific research and healthcare. It is also expected to increase access for startups and investors working in AI-related development and deployment.

Earlier this month, multiple news outlets had confirmed that a $30 billion-a-year contract that Oracle had previously revealed was with artificial intelligence company OpenAI.

It was already known that the two companies would be working on a number of massive data center projects together, including the Stargate projects in Texas and the UAE as part of an expansion of the model around the globe.

Financial Times received confirmation from people with knowledge of the arrangement who said that the Oracle deal involved OpenAI and Stargate in particular, and that additional states being considered for more data centers include areas in the Midwest and West, including Michigan, Wisconsin, New Mexico and Wyoming, among others. Data Center Dynamics has reported that OpenAI will be leasing about 4.5 GW of capacity from Oracle. Bloomberg reported that the deal includes a potential U.S. expansion of the existing Abilene, Texas, data center campus up to 2 GW.

The OpenAI data center leasing contract isn’t expected to hit the company’s books until 2028.