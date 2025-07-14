MLGW recruits Nokia for US utility sector’s first private 5G SA network

Private 5G is gaining momentum as industrial deployments scale. Nokia’s “landmark” new deal with US utility Memphis Light, Gas and Water shows 5G is supporting grid modernization, automation, and resilience in critical infrastructure sectors.

In sum – what to know:

Landmark deal – Nokia is to build the first full-scale private 5G SA network for a US utility, supporting Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s grid modernization strategy.

Industrial traction – like Thames Freeport, Aker BP, and others, the new MLGW deal reflects growing momentum in private 5G across industries and geographies.

Long-term potential – analysts forecast “25 years of growth” in private 5G, citing strong ROI and a deep pool of industrial use cases already underway.

Private 5G marches toward wider adoption. This is the headline from a press release in the RCR inbox today, from analyst house Mobile Experts, hawking a new report about the market. In truth, the notice does not include much to write about, except to say what RCR has said all along: that the value is clear but its realisation will take time, just given the nature of the industrial sector. Mobile Experts promises “great examples” of “fantastic ROI” in its report, and writes: “This market has a deep enough pool of opportunity for 25 years of growth.”

And its headline echoes the types of deals that are being signed, right now – which speak, suddenly, of rapid scaling of new deployments to multiple sites and multiple applications. See recent coverage of projects at Thames Freeport in the UK, and Aker BP on the North Sea, notably; plus bold moves in the channels by Boldyn Networks and NTT Data. And Nokia, with a hand in the Thames Freeport deployment, has just announced another big-looking deal. The Finnish firm is to install a wide-area private 5G network for Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) in the US.

MLGW is billed as the “largest three-service municipal utility” in the US. It has selected Nokia to build a private 5G network to support its “multi-year grid modernization strategy” across Memphis and Shelby County, Tennessee, and to “reduce the risk and customer impact of unplanned outages and enable MLGW to restore service to the public more efficiently”. It will be the US utility sector’s first “full-scale” private standalone 5G (5G SA) network, the pair said. They called it a “landmark” project. MLGW has around 420,000 customers in the region.

The brief is to support “critical applications and future mobility needs”, with a focus on modernization, cyber defense, resiliency, and operational improvements. Nokia said it will “unify and enhance” comms across all electric, gas, and water services. Applications will include automated meter reading, grid monitoring, fault detection, and remote operations. It will also support connected mobility, and voice and video services. It will integrate with existing IT infrastructure and IoT devices, including grid sensors, smart meters, automation systems, and field equipment.

Doug McGowen, president and chief executive at MLGW, said: “The deployment is a foundational aspect of MLGW’s grid modernization initiative. We will be able to meet the requirements for a modern electric grid. We will have fast and reliable communication for grid devices; increased reliability during storms or cyber events that will help us restore power even faster after outages. This enables more automation and smart control operations and supports future technology like electric vehicles and battery storage.”

Jeff Pittman, head of enterprise for Nokia’s mobile networks division in North America, said: “This collaboration marks a major milestone in advancing MLGW’s power grid modernization and their commitment to building a smarter, more resilient, and future-ready utility infrastructure for the community. It also underscores Nokia’s leadership in delivering end-to-end private wireless networks that empower utilities to accelerate their digital transformation and enhance service reliability for their customers.”

Nokia will supply its AirScale radio access equipment and its enterprise core network solution, plus its NetGuard cybersecurity products. The contract also includes a microwave backhaul solution and towers supported by Nokia managed services.