Not a backup plan: Why satellite D2C is central to mobile’s future (Reader Forum)

Even the best mobile networks have coverage gaps that need to be dealt with

Satellite Direct-to-Cellular (D2C) technology is no longer a novelty or emergency fallback —it’s becoming a foundational part of the mobile connectivity landscape. What started as a stopgap for hikers and disaster zones is now available to more consumers, enabling standard smartphones to connect directly to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites using established cellular protocols.

This shift marks more than just a technical milestone. It signals a new layer of network resilience and reach — one that complements terrestrial infrastructure and pushes coverage into previously unreachable territory. From rural roads to open ocean, D2C promises to close the remaining coverage gaps.

More than 50 commercially available 5G devices — including iPhones and Android models — can support satellite communication using 5G New Radio (NR). Telecom operators and satellite providers such as SpaceX, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, AST SpaceMobile and Verizon are bringing this capability to market by adapting satellites to function like cell towers in orbit.

From niche fix to network architecture

Even as terrestrial networks continue to expand, significant blind spots remain — particularly in rural, remote and maritime regions where infrastructure build-out is slow or impractical. D2C addresses these pain points not with workarounds, but by integrating satellite connectivity directly into the mobile ecosystem.

The approach is both practical and scalable: It uses the same smartphones and cellular standards consumers already rely on. Rather than designing around new hardware or services, D2C extends what already works. That’s what makes its trajectory so compelling — not as a replacement for towers, but as a complementary layer built into the network architecture itself.

Technical considerations and constraints

LEO satellites operate between 500 and 2,000 kilometers above Earth, providing low-latency signal propagation in the 10–20 millisecond range. But device limitations remain: standard smartphone antennas and batteries aren’t optimized for satellite connections, particularly for uplink transmissions. These interactions consume significantly more power than terrestrial communications and often require specific device orientation.

Interference management is also a challenge. As satellites and terrestrial networks share spectrum, operators rely on power control and radio resource allocation to minimize disruptions. Connectivity modes vary — some implementations (e.g., T-Mobile with SpaceX) automatically activate satellite service when terrestrial signals drop, while others allow manual selection. Thresholds like Reference Signal Received Power (RSRP) determine when handovers occur.

Evolving capabilities

3GPP began standardizing satellite integration under its Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) initiative in Release 15. Since then, D2C capabilities have expanded steadily. Apple introduced emergency text messaging via Globalstar in 2020, followed by emergency audio and video calls in iOS 18 (2024). In 2025, T-Mobile and Starlink began offering satellite-based text messaging, with similar access extended to AT&T and Verizon. That same year, Japan’s au Starlink Direct added features like location sharing and disaster alerts.

These milestones mark the start of broader service evolution. Between 2023 and 2025, enhanced messaging — such as multimedia and app notifications — is expected to expand. From 2025–2026, voice services will likely become available, supported by optimized codecs. Between 2026 and 2028, limited data services may emerge for basic applications within bandwidth constraints.

Early demonstrations are already showing results. Vodafone UK conducted a video call via LEO satellite from rural Wales. In Turkey, Turkcell and Lynk enabled voice and SMS using standard phones. MTN and Lynk completed Africa’s first satellite voice call on an unmodified device. SpaceX’s next-gen satellites aim to boost bandwidth and unlock broader functionality.

Challenges remain. Large satellite cell sizes, frequent handovers and interference with terrestrial signals all add complexity. But with increased processing power and expanding constellations, many of these limitations are being addressed. Still, sustainability hinges on commercial viability: Satellite deployments are capital-intensive and will require strong revenue models.

Applications beyond consumer messaging

While text and voice drive consumer awareness, D2C’s broader potential lies in industrial use cases. IoT devices — particularly those sending small, infrequent data bursts — are ideal candidates. Sectors like agriculture, energy, logistics and environmental monitoring increasingly require connectivity in areas beyond terrestrial reach.

Automotive use cases are also emerging, from vehicle health monitoring and navigation to over-the-air updates. Starlink is planning data and IoT services in 2025, while Vodafone anticipates launching broadband-capable offerings in Europe by 2026.

Toward seamless integration

D2C will not replace terrestrial networks — it will complement them. As integration deepens, users may no longer distinguish between satellite and ground-based services. Seamless handovers, unified messaging and bandwidth-aware applications will drive this experience.

Commercial models are evolving as well. We can expect tiered offerings: emergency connectivity bundled into standard plans, premium upgrades for voice and data, and roaming-style packages for global coverage. Regulatory frameworks will follow, addressing location accuracy, privacy and universal service obligations.

The most impactful D2C use cases will align with its strengths: extending coverage to underserved areas, enabling emergency communications and supporting low-bandwidth IoT. With commercial deployment underway and technical innovation accelerating, D2C is fast becoming a vital layer in the mobile connectivity landscape.